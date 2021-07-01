Voyager Digital Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

CSE: VYGR

-Provides Ability to Raise US $300 Million Over Next 25 Months-

- Company will Participate in the 2021 Sequire Blockchain Conference on July 15th -

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), today announced that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") in each of the provinces and territories of Canada providing the Company the ability to raise up to US$300 million over the next 25 months.

"Although the company does not need to raise capital at present, the filing of our first prospectus positions Voyager to take advantage of significant opportunities ahead as we grow our business, including M&A, uplisting of our stock, and increased efficiency for trading Voyager stock, once the prospectus is cleared," said Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Co-Founder of Voyager. "We're excited to have this mechanism in place to facilitate our growth and expand the trading parameters of our stock for investors."

The Shelf Prospectus, when made final, will allow the Company to make offerings of common shares, warrants, units, debt securities, subscription receipts, rights or any combination thereof for up to an aggregate total of US$300 million during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. If any securities are offered under the Shelf Prospectus, when made final, the terms of any such securities and the intended use of the net proceeds resulting from such offering would be established at the time of any offering and would be described in a prospectus supplement filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulators at the time of such an offering

Voyager will also participate in the 2021 Sequire Blockchain Conference on July 15th. The conference will include over 15 publicly-traded crypto and blockchain companies, and consist of panels and keynotes on relevant news in the decentralized finance space.

Voyager's CEO Steve Ehrlich will be presenting at this conference at 1:30pm ET. For more information about the event, visit https://blockchain21.mysequire.com/ . For more information about additional investor events that Voyager will be participating in, please visit www.investvoyager.com/investorrelations/events .

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a publicly traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform that provides retail and institutional investors with a seamless solution to trade crypto assets. The Voyager Platform provides its customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router and as well as a custody solution on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information.

