VOYAGER DIGITAL ANNOUNCES SHARE REDEMPTION

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. (the "Company") announces that it will redeem all of its outstanding common shares and variable voting shares (collectively, the "Shares") in accordance with the order (the "Order") granted by the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario on May 24, 2023 and the implementation of the joint plan of reorganization of Voyager Digital Holdings, Inc. (the "Plan").

In accordance with the Order, the articles of the Company were altered to include a redemption right, and all directors of the Company have resigned, with the exception of Matthew Ray. Pursuant to the Plan, following redemption of the existing Shares, one common share will be issued to the administrator of the Plan and the administrator will be appointed as a director of the Company.

Voyager Digital Ltd.

Paul Hage, Plan Administrator

