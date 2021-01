Voyager Digital Announces Listing Of The Elrond (EGLD) Gold Token

- Voyager Customers Now have the Ability to Buy and Trade EGLD Directly with USD -

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly-traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced the listing of the Elrond (EGLD) Gold Token on the Voyager platform, expanding Voyager's industry-leading offering of 55+ digital assets.

"The listing of our 56th token now offers U.S. customers an easy way to invest in the Elrond Network. Investors will now have the ability to download the Voyager App, fund their account, and begin trading eGold within minutes," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "As Voyager's growth accelerates, we will continue to expand our platform of the most exciting digital assets to invest in, with over 20 interest-bearing assets on the Voyager platform."

Elrond is a highly-scalable, fast, and secure blockchain platform for distributed apps, enterprise-use cases, and the new internet economy. Elrond's native token, eGold, also known as EGLD, is used for paying network fees, staking and rewarding validators. Use cases include fintech, DeFi, and the Internet of Things.

"The successful transition from traditional to decentralized finance will help our regulatory framework evolve in many positive ways. A publicly-traded company like Voyager, built to simplify onboarding to the crypto space, is a powerful catalyst toward unlocking blockchain's multi-trillion-dollar potential," added Elrond CEO and Co-founder Beniamin Mincu. "We look forward to working with the Voyager team towards compliant adoption at an internet-scale."

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager app is available for Android and iPhone .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

About Elrond

Elrond is the internet-scale blockchain, designed from scratch to bring a 1000-fold cumulative improvement in throughput and execution speed. To achieve this, Elrond introduces two key innovations: a novel Adaptive State Sharding mechanism and a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm, enabling linear scalability with a fast, efficient, and secure consensus mechanism. Thus, Elrond can process upwards of 15,000 transactions per second (TPS), with 6-second latency and negligible cost, attempting to become the backbone of a permissionless, borderless, globally accessible internet economy.

https://elrond.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future growth and performance of the business, momentum in the businesses, future adoption of digital assets, and the Company's anticipated results may constitute forward looking information (collectively, forward-looking statements), which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" (or the negatives) or other similar variations. Because of various risks and uncertainties, including those referenced below, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are subject to the risk that the global economy, industry, or the Company's businesses and investments do not perform as anticipated, that revenue or expenses estimates may not be met or may be materially less or more than those anticipated, that trading momentum does not continue or the demand for trading solutions declines, customer acquisition does not increase as planned, product and international expansion do not occur as planned and those other risks contained in the Company's public filings, including in its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual Information Form (AIF). Factors that could cause actual results of the Company and its businesses to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a decline in the digital asset market or general economic conditions; the failure or delay in the adoption of digital assets and the blockchain ecosystem by institutions; a delay or failure in developing infrastructure for the trading businesses or achieving mandates and gaining traction; failure to grow assets under management, an adverse development with respect to an issuer or party to the transaction or failure to obtain a required regulatory approval. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made assumptions that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business and that current trends in respect of digital assets continue. Forward-looking statements, past and present performance and trends are not guarantees of future performance, accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, past performance or current trends. Information identifying assumptions, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company are contained in its filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements in this press release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned that past performance is not indicative of future performance and current trends in the business and demand for digital assets may not continue and readers should not put undue reliance on past performance and current trends. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Elrond Network Contacts

Elrond Website: http://www.elrond.com

Elrond on Telegram: https://t.me/ElrondNetwork

Elrond on Twitter: https://twitter.com/elrondnetwork

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

For further information: Voyager Digital Ltd. Contacts: Investor Relations: Michael Legg, (212) 547-8807, [email protected]; Phil Carlson / Scott Eckstein, (212) 896-1233 / (212) 896-1210, [email protected] / [email protected]; Media: Anthony Feldman / Raquel Cona, (617) 921-0984 / (212) 682-6300, [email protected] / [email protected]; Angus Campbell, 44 7881 625098, [email protected]; Media: Dan Voicu, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.investvoyager.com