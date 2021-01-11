Voyager Digital Announces Conversion of Special Warrants

All monetary amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. (CSE: VYGR) ("Voyager" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the automatic conversion of 6,266,000 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") in the capital of the Company.

In accordance with the terms of the special warrant indenture dated September 10, 2020 between the Company and the special warrant agent (the "Indenture"), each Special Warrant was automatically converted into 1.1 units of the Company (each, a "Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $1.15 until September 10, 2023, being a period of thirty-six months following the date of issuance of the Special Warrants. Of the Units issued on conversion of the Special Warrants, 626,600 Units were issued pursuant to a penalty provision in the Indenture.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

