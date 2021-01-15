Voyager Announces Upsized Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. (CSE:VYGR) (the "Company" or "Voyager") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced best efforts private placement with Stifel GMP where the Company shall be offering for sale common shares of the Company (the "Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$40,000,000 at a price US$5.50 per Share (equivalent of C$7.00 per share) (the "Offering").

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about January 21, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. For their services, the Agent or its affiliates will receive a 7% cash commission and compensation warrants entitling it to purchase 7% of the number of Shares sold under the Offering.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the ability to raise the funds to finance its ongoing business activities and expected financial performance and customer growth. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability to apply the proceeds as intended, the results of business operation; the ability of the Company to acquire further customers; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SCHEDULE "C"

Voyager Digital Ltd. (the "Company") shall indemnify and save Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. in connection with the offering (the "Offering") of Common Shares of the Company, as defined and as contemplated in the letter agreement to which this indemnity is attached and/or any of their respective affiliates (hereinafter referred to collectively as the "Agent") and the directors, officers, employees and agents of the Agent (hereinafter referred to as the "Personnel") harmless from and against any and all expenses, losses (other than loss of profits), fees, claims, actions, damages or liabilities, whether joint or several (including the aggregate amount paid with the Company's prior consent in reasonable settlement of any actions, suits, proceedings or claims), and the reasonable fees and expenses of its counsel that may be incurred in advising with respect to and/or defending any claim that may be made against the Agent and/or the Personnel, to which the Agent and/or its Personnel may become subject or otherwise involved in any capacity under any statute or common law or otherwise insofar as such expenses, losses, claims, damages, liabilities or actions arise out of or are based, directly or indirectly, upon the performance of professional services rendered to the Company by the Agent and/or their Personnel or otherwise in connection with the matters referred to in the letter to which this indemnity is attached.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, this indemnity shall not apply to the extent that a court of competent jurisdiction in a final judgment that has become non-appealable shall determine that:

(i) the Agent or the Personnel have been grossly negligent or have committed any fraudulent or illegal act in the course of the performance of professional services rendered to the Company by the Agent and/or the Personnel or otherwise in connection with the matters referred to in the letter to which this indemnity is attached; and



(ii) the expenses, losses, claims, damages or liabilities, as to which indemnification is claimed, were primarily caused by the gross negligence, fraud or illegal act referred to in (i).

If for any reason (other than the occurrence of any of the events itemized in (i) and (ii) above), the foregoing indemnification is unavailable to the Agent or insufficient to hold it harmless, then the Company shall contribute to the amount paid or payable by the Agent as a result of such expense, loss, claim, damage or liability in such proportion as is appropriate to reflect not only the relative benefits received by the Company on the one hand and the Agent on the other hand but also the relative fault of the Company and the Agent, as well as any relevant equitable considerations; provided that the Company shall, in any event, contribute to the amount paid or payable by the Agent as a result of such expense, loss, claim, damage or liability, any excess of such amount over the amount of the fees received by the Agent hereunder pursuant to the letter agreement to which this indemnity is attached.

The Company agrees that in case any legal proceeding shall be brought against the Company and/or the Agent by any governmental commission or regulatory authority or any stock exchange or other entity having regulatory authority, either domestic or foreign, shall investigate the Company and/or the Agent and any Personnel of the Agent shall be required to testify in connection therewith or shall be required to respond to procedures designed to discover information regarding, in connection with, or by reason of the performance of professional services rendered to the Company by the Agent, the Agent shall have the right to employ its own counsel in connection therewith, and the reasonable fees and expenses of such counsel as well as the reasonable costs (including an amount to reimburse the Agent for time spent by the Personnel in connection therewith) and out-of-pocket expenses incurred by the Personnel in connection therewith shall, subject to the right of indemnity, be paid by the Indemnitor as they occur.

Promptly after receipt of notice of the commencement of any legal proceeding against the Agent or any of the Personnel or after receipt of notice of the commencement of any investigation, which is based, directly or indirectly, upon any matter in respect of which indemnification may be sought from the Company, the Agent will notify the Company in writing of the commencement thereof and, throughout the course thereof, will provide copies of all relevant documentation to the Company, will keep the Company advised of the progress thereof and will discuss with the Company all significant actions proposed. The omission so to notify the Company shall not relieve the Company of any liability which the Company may have to the Agent except only to the extent that any such delay in giving or failure to give notice as herein required materially prejudices the defence of such action, suit, proceeding, claim or investigation or results in any material increase in the liability which the Company would otherwise have under this indemnity had the Agent not so delayed in giving or failed to give the notice required hereunder.

The Company shall be entitled, at its own expense, to participate in and, to the extent it may wish to do so, assume the defence thereof, provided such defence is conducted by experienced and competent counsel. Upon the Company notifying the Agent in writing of its election to assume the defence and retaining counsel, the Company shall not be liable to the Agent for any legal expenses subsequently incurred by it in connection with such defence. If such defence is assumed by the Company, the Company throughout the course thereof will provide copies of all relevant documentation to the Agent, will keep the Agent advised of the progress thereof and will discuss with the Agent all significant actions proposed.

Notwithstanding the foregoing paragraph, the Agent shall have the right, at the Company's expense, to employ counsel of the Agent's choice, in respect of the defence of any action, suit, proceeding, claim or investigation if: (i) the employment of such counsel has been authorized in writing by the Company; or (ii) the Company has not assumed the defence and employed counsel therefor within a reasonable time after receiving notice of such action, suit, proceeding, claim or investigation; or (iii) counsel retained by the Company or the Agent has advised the Agent that representation of both parties by the same counsel would be inappropriate for any reason, including without limitation because there may be legal defences available to the Agent which are different from or in addition to those available to the Company (in which event and to that extent, the Company shall not have the right to assume or direct the defence on the Agent's behalf) or that there is a conflict of interest between the Company and the Agent or the subject matter of the action, suit, proceeding, claim or investigation may not fall within the indemnity set forth herein (in either of which events the Company shall not have the right to assume or direct the defence on the Agent's behalf).

No admission of liability and no settlement of any action, suit, proceeding, claim or investigation shall be made without the consent of the Agent, not to be unreasonably withheld or delayed. No admission of liability shall be made and the Company shall not be liable for any settlement of any action, suit, proceeding, claim or investigation made without its consent.

The indemnity and contribution obligations of the Company shall be in addition to any liability which the Company may otherwise have, shall extend upon the same terms and conditions to the Personnel of the Agent and shall be binding upon and enure to the benefit of any successors, assigns, heirs and personal representatives of the Company, the Agent and any of the Personnel. The foregoing provisions shall survive the completion of professional services rendered under the letter to which this is attached or any termination of the authorization given by the letter to which this is attached.

This indemnity agreement (i) shall not be assignable by any party hereto without the prior written consent of each other party hereto; and (ii) shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Province of Ontairo and the federal law of Canada applicable therein and the parties hereto hereby irrevocably attorn to the jurisdiction of the court of the Province of Ontario. No waiver, amendment or other modification of this indemnity agreement shall be effective unless in writing and signed by each of the parties hereto.

For further information: Voyager Digital Ltd. Contacts: Media: Anthony Feldman / Raquel Cona, (347) 487-6194 / (212) 682-6300, [email protected] / [email protected]; Angus Campbell, 44 7881 625098, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Michael Legg, (212) 547-8807, [email protected]; Phil Carlson / Scott Eckstein, (212) 896-1233 / (212) 896-1210, [email protected] / [email protected]