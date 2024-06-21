Voxtur Shareholders for Accountability Release Letter to Voxtur Shareholders

Why Alan P. Qureshi Supports the Voxtur Shareholders for Accountability

A group of shareholders (the "Voxtur Shareholders for Accountability", "We", "Us", or "Our") of Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR) (OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), further to our press release of June 19, 2024, regarding the call to reconstitute the board of directors of Voxtur (the "Board") at Voxtur's Annual General and Special Meeting (the "AGSM") scheduled to be held virtually on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), we release a letter to Voxtur shareholders, the text of which is set out below.

***

June 21, 2024

Why I Support the Voxtur Shareholders for Accountability Initiatives

My name is Alan P. Qureshi, and I founded Blue Water Financial Technologies ("Blue Water") with my wife, Ellen. Together, we started Blue Water and grew it into a successful Mortgage Asset technology platform. Subsequently, we sold it to Voxtur in 2022. I have 25 years of senior leadership experience in mortgage technology and proven credentials for leading and growing organizations profitably.

I appreciate the opportunity to share my thoughts on my decision to support the Voxtur Shareholders for Accountability and explain why my interests align with ALL shareholders.

As a significant shareholder, I am aligned with all Voxtur shareholders . I currently own approximately 31.5 million shares, which is approximately ~4.4%1 of Voxtur's common shares (on an undiluted basis), and in the future, I am entitled to receive additional common shares associated with the acquisition of Blue Water. Any suggestion that I am not aligned with Voxtur shareholders is baseless. In addition to me and my wife, the employees at Blue Water also received shares in return for our sale to Voxtur. I am committed to building value for all shareholders.



Blue Water is a key asset to Voxtur's success . Gary Yeoman has made it clear that Blue Water is a key asset and contributor to Voxtur's bottom line. I agree. I also believe that several other assets and technologies within Voxtur have significant potential under new leadership. To unlock this potential, we need a team with deep-rooted experience building and governing mortgage and technology companies.



The existing management team and Board have failed to create value . The existing Board and management team have had ample time to execute a turnaround plan and make the Company successful. Yet, under current leadership, the stock has been on a constant downward trajectory since May 2022 (the last time the stock traded above CAD $1 ). The current Board and management team have failed the shareholders, and I believe there is a new path forward that can grow shareholder value.

__________ 1 As at May 17, 2024 (the record date for the AGSM) Voxtur reports that it had 721,276,024 common shares issued and outstanding.

A More Constructive Path Forward

It is time for new leadership to step in to turn Voxtur around, cut corporate expenses, restore profitable operations, and create a path for growing net income by developing and executing a strategic vision for the Company. As fellow shareholders, our interests are aligned – to maximize value for the benefit of all shareholders.

I believe that we, along with all Voxtur shareholders, have an aligned interest in supporting the business, building equity value, and growing the Company. I also believe that there are underutilized assets and that the corporate expense burden significantly impacts the Company's ability to fund itself. At some point, we all believed enough in the Company to invest in it; now, we must protect and enhance that value.

While Gary has demonstrated the ability to lead acquisitions, manage banking relationships, and garner support from various shareholders, I believe that Gary is not the operator we need for the next chapter. I am grateful for his contribution and effort thus far.

On the other hand, as a candidate for CEO, I will be committed to: (i) transparency in communication, (ii) accountability for results, (iii) delivering a cohesive strategy for the business (with the Board nominees proposed by the Voxtur Shareholders for Accountability), (iv) driving a culture of partnership and collective enrichment, and (v) executing on a growth plan for Voxtur.

In closing, I am ready to work for all shareholders and rebuild the trust and focus that have been a cornerstone of employee engagement, retention, and results at Blue Water. We need and want this for the rest of Voxtur, and I hope you will join the Voxtur Shareholders for Accountability in advocating for these changes.

Yours very truly,

Alan P. Qureshi

