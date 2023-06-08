Vox Royalty Corp. Closes the Market

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer, Vox Royalty Corp. ("Vox" or the "Company") (TSX: VOXR), and his team joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the Company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange.

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions.

