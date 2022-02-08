VOX PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT & EXPLORATION UPDATES

Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer stated: "The past month's developments on key royalty properties continue to support Vox management expectations that 2022 will be a record year for royalty-linked drilling, engineering studies and first production milestones. Based on operator guidance, Bulong continues to trend towards commencement of mining in late-2022, South Railroad's feasibility is expected within the coming months, the Bowdens' underground expansion scoping study is on-track for H1 2022 delivery, and multiple resource upgrades are expected for Pedra Branca, Ashburton and other key properties later in 2022."

Key Development Updates

Release of maiden reserves planned for the March 2022 quarter and key work approval permit granted for the construction of the processing facility at Majestic, part of the Bulong gold project operated by Black Cat;

Positive drill results and upcoming feasibility study release for the South Railroad gold project in Nevada by Gold Standard Ventures;

by Gold Standard Ventures; Continued drilling success and upcoming underground scoping study at the Bowdens project by Silver Mines;

Resource expansion drilling success at the Pedra Branca platinum group elements (" PGE ") project by ValOre; and

") project by ValOre; and Strong drilling results and extensive fieldwork, studies and permitting planned for 2022 at the Ashburton gold project by Kalamazoo.

Bulong (Pre-Construction) – Maiden Reserves and Work Approval Permit Granted

Vox holds a 1% net smelter royalty over part of the Bulong gold project;

On January 25, 2022 , Black Cat announced:

, Black Cat announced: Drilling at Majestic in H2 2021 was focussed on upgrading the underground resource from Inferred to Indicated categories ahead of planned maiden ore reserves to be released in the March 2022 quarter; and



It was recently granted the Work Approval Permit for the construction of the planned 800ktpa processing facility at Majestic. The only outstanding permit required for mine development and mill construction is the Tailings Storage Facility (" TSF ") mining proposal, which is anticipated in Q1 2022.

") mining proposal, which is anticipated in Q1 2022. Vox Management Summary: The Bulong gold project in Western Australia continues to be derisked towards construction and production with this key permitting milestone. Following the release of maiden reserves and the final TSF permit, Vox management expects the Bulong project to progress into construction over the coming months.

South Railroad (Pre-Feasibility) – Positive Drilling Results and Q1 2022 Feasibility Study

Vox holds a 0.633% net smelter royalty with advance minimum royalty payments over portions of the South Railroad gold project, which is located in the prolific Carlin Trend of Nevada ;

of ; Vox has been receiving advance minimum royalty payments from Gold Standard Ventures since October 2021 ;

; On January 18, 2022 , Gold Standard Ventures announced:

, Gold Standard Ventures announced: Positive drill results from eight reverse circulation drill holes at the Pinion SB Zone (" SB Zone ") as part of its 2021 exploration and development program;



Jason Attew , President and CEO stated: "We are very encouraged by the 2021 drilling results at the SB Zone. We are intersecting mineralization closer to surface than previously estimated and the target remains open to the south and east. We look forward to continuing to explore this target in 2022 with the goal of adding to the existing Pinion mineral resource by year-end" ; and



According to Gold Standard Ventures management guidance, the SB Zone represents the best mine life extension opportunity at the South Railroad project, with potential production from this zone being additive to the life of mine plan contemplated in the upcoming Feasibility Study that is planned to be completed in Q1 2022, as announced on November 10, 2021 .

Vox Management Summary: The impending release of the South Railroad feasibility study in Q1 2022 and an upgrade of royalty-linked resources at the SB Zone are key catalysts that have strong potential to increase the value of Vox's South Railroad gold royalty. This exciting Nevada -based gold project is rapidly approaching a near-term construction decision.

Bowdens (Feasibility) – Continued Drilling Success and H1 2022 Underground Scoping Study

Vox holds a 0.85% gross revenue royalty on the Bowdens silver-lead-zinc project and a 1% gross revenue royalty over surrounding regional exploration tenure;

On January 18, 2022 , Silver Mines announced:

, Silver Mines announced: The company currently has four drill rigs on site continuing a 30,000m diamond drilling program. The results from this drilling program will form the basis for a Mineral Resource estimate as part of a Scoping Study of underground mining scenarios;

The results from this drilling program will form the basis for a Mineral Resource estimate as part of a Scoping Study of underground mining scenarios;

The underground Scoping Study is now advanced and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022;



Continued success in drilling extends the Bundarra Zone mineralisation. Results include quartz sulphide vein style mineralisation at depth, with significant copper intersected for the first time at Bowdens



BD21042:



2.4m @ 1,520 g/t silver equivalent (269 g/t silver, 15.80% zinc, 10.33% lead, 0.78% copper and 0.42 g/t gold) from 297.3m ,





including: 1m @ 2,282 g/t silver equivalent (398 g/t silver, 22.90% zinc, 16.80% lead, 1.06% copper and 0.82 g/t gold) from 298m ;





1.5m @ 869 g/t silver equivalent (98 g/t silver, 14.49% zinc, 0.20% lead, 0.30% copper and 0.14 g/t gold) from 327.1m ;



BD21039:



4.6m @ 338 g/t silver equivalent (24 g/t silver, 3.67% zinc, 1.47% lead and 0.98 g/t gold) from 406m ;





8.1m @ 193 g/t silver equivalent (18 g/t silver, 1.82% zinc, 1.45% lead and 0.41 g/t gold) from 416.9m



BD21038:



1m @ 740 g/t silver equivalent (343 g/t silver, 5.29% zinc and 3.74% lead) from 107m ; and





6m @ 244 g/t silver equivalent (26 g/t silver, 2.43% zinc, 2.50% lead and 0.12 g/t gold) from 374m ,





including: 1m @ 478 g/t silver equivalent (59 g/t silver, 3.78% zinc, 6.0% lead and 0.38 g/t gold).

@ 478 g/t silver equivalent (59 g/t silver, 3.78% zinc, 6.0% lead and 0.38 g/t gold). Vox Management Summary: These high-grade drilling results continue to support the potential feasibility of the underground expansion case at Bowdens, which is already Australia's largest primary silver deposit. The proposed underground production case is incremental to the feasibility-stage open pit mine plan which is in the final stages of permitting.

Pedra Branca (Preliminary Economic Assessment) – Resource Expansion Drilling Success

Vox holds a 1% net smelter return royalty on the Pedra Branca PGE project;

On December 20, 2021 , ValOre announced:

, ValOre announced: At the Massapê Zone, 2021 drilling highlights included:



11 core holes drilled totalling 1,510m , with all 11 intercepting the target PGE-bearing ultramafic intrusion;

, with all 11 intercepting the target PGE-bearing ultramafic intrusion;



PGE intervals returned in 10 of 11 core holes, with highlights including:





DD21MS09: 21m at 1.82 grams per tonne palladium + platinum + gold (" g/t 2PGE+Au ") from 73m , including 9.1m at 3.0 g/t 2PGE+Au from 84m ;







DD21MS13: 21m at 1.67 g/t 2PGE+Au from 27m , including 6.6m at 3.22 g/t 2PGE+Au from 29m ;







DD21MS12: 23m at 1.19 g/t 2PGE+Au from 101m , and 14m at 0.99 g/t 2PGE+Au from 137m including 5.4m at 2.26 g/t 2PGE+Au from 136.6m ;



At the Santo Amaro South Zone, drilling highlights included:



4 holes drilled totalling 300m , with all 4 intercepting the target PGE-bearing ultramafic intrusion, including the following highlights:

, with all 4 intercepting the target PGE-bearing ultramafic intrusion, including the following highlights:



DD21SAS05: 22m at 1.40 g/t 2PGE+Au from 13m ;







DD21SAS04: 18m at 1.46 g/t 2PGE+Au from 51m , including 9.8m at 2.42 g/t 2PGE+Au from 58m ; and







DD21SAS07: 13m at 1.29 g/t 2PGE+Au from 69m .

at 1.29 g/t 2PGE+Au from . On January 18, 2022 , ValOre announced:

, ValOre announced: At the Cedro deposit 4 drill holes totalling 332m confirmed the historically reported geology and returned broad, consistently mineralized PGE intercepts including:

confirmed the historically reported geology and returned broad, consistently mineralized PGE intercepts including:

DD21CD24A: 53m at 1.18 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface, including 7.0m at 2.64 g/t 2PGE+Au from 44m ;





DD21CD05A: 62m at 0.90 g/t 2PGE+Au from 58m , including 31m at 1.40 g/t 2PGE+Au from 82m ;





DD21CD89A: 52m at 1.03 g/t 2PGE+Au from 19m ; and





DD21CD42A: 70m at 0.71 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface, including 29m at 1.12 g/t 2PGE+Au.

at 0.71 g/t 2PGE+Au from surface, including at 1.12 g/t 2PGE+Au. Vox Management Summary: ValOre's exploration results are demonstrating a level of consistency in the proportion of drillholes hitting economic-width PGE mineralisation, which is very rare in the mining industry. We remain excited about the potential increase of the Pedra Branca resource estimate later in 2022.

Ashburton (Exploration) – Strong Drilling Results

Vox holds a 1.75% gross revenue royalty (>250koz cumulative production) on the Ashburton gold project;

On January 20, 2022 , Kalamazoo announced the following results:

, Kalamazoo announced the following results: At the West Olympus Deposit, drilling has identified two additional thick mineralised lodes that remain open down plunge with best intercepts including





KARC0092A: 6m @ 2.84g/t Au from 136m and 19m @ 1.26g/t Au from 196m ;







KARC0091: 10m @ 2.26g/t Au from 123m including 2m @ 4.16g/t Au from 128m ;







KARC0093: 5m @ 3.62g/t Au from 100m and 9m @ 2.26g/t Au from 146m ; and







KARC0090A: 7m @ 2.17g/t Au from 143m





The recently completed Phase II drilling has extended shallow gold intercepts 100m to the west of the West Olympus Deposit with best intercepts including:

to the west of the West Olympus Deposit with best intercepts including:



KARC0089: 6m @ 1.32g/t Au from 23m ;







KARC0084: 4m @ 1.16g/t Au from 24m including 1m @ 3.17g/t Au from 26m ; and







KARC0083: 3m @ 1.26g/t Au from 15m ;





At the Peake Deposit, shallow gold intercepts have extended the main lode 200m west beyond the current resource and identified new sources of oxide gold with best intercepts including

west beyond the current resource and identified new sources of oxide gold with best intercepts including



KADD0001: 1.2m @ 15.15g/t Au from 79m ;







KARC0041: 6m @ 1.43g/t Au from 45m ;







KARC0044: 4m @ 2.01g/t Au from 34m ;







KARC0073: 4m @ 3.14g/t Au from 15m – footwall; and







KARC0107: 1m @ 11.7g/t Au from 48m – footwall;





At the Zeus Deposit, extensional exploration drilling has confirmed gold mineralised lodes further southwest beyond the current resource with best intercepts including





KARC0121: 9m @ 1.08g/t Au from 177m ; and







KARC0120A: 5m @ 1.69g/t Au from 118m





Planning is underway for extensive Phase III drilling and exploration program to commence in early 2022, which will include:





Release of the remaining regional drilling results of the 2021 Phase II drilling program;







Assess awaited results for surface soil and rockchip sampling completed during the fieldwork program across the northern Diligence Dome;







Completion of a new Mt Olympus Deposit Metallurgical Scoping Study;







Ongoing geological interpretation, modelling and drill hole targeting exercises;







Planning and design of proposed 2022 ground and airborne geophysical surveys;







Field reconnaissance/mapping campaigns; and







Cultural heritage clearances and regulatory permittin

On January 24, 2022 , Kalamazoo announced the following assay results over five regional "greenfields" prospects:

, Kalamazoo announced the following assay results over five regional "greenfields" prospects: At the Annie Oakley Prospect:



highly encouraging moderate grade gold intercepts contained within broad zones of gold anomalism were returned with best results including: 4m @ 2.67 g/t Au from 17m (KARC0124); 2m @ 4.09 g/t Au from 57m (KARC0133); and 3m @ 1.63g/t Au from 37m (KARC0126)

@ 2.67 g/t Au from (KARC0124); @ 4.09 g/t Au from (KARC0133); and @ 1.63g/t Au from (KARC0126)



The Annie Oakley drilling results support its exploration potential to discover additional shallow high-grade oxide gold resource



At the largely untested Petra Prospect:



AC drilling discovered a > 500m wide +10ppb Au anomaly within the major northwest striking fault corridor that hosts the Mt Olympus and Zeus deposits;

wide +10ppb Au anomaly within the major northwest striking fault corridor that hosts the Mt Olympus and Zeus deposits;



Kalamazoo considers the Petra Prospect to be a high priority target with the hallmarks of being a significant 'Carlin Type' gold deposit discovery and will be followed up in 2022; an



At the St Helens Prospect, AC drilling intersected encouraging gold anomalism proximal to the West Olympus Deposit with best results including: 6m @ 2.2g/t Au from 93m including 1m @ 4.22g/t Au from 96m (KAAC0067); and 4m @ 1.46g/t Au from 76m (KAAC0070).

@ 2.2g/t Au from including @ 4.22g/t Au from (KAAC0067); and @ 1.46g/t Au from (KAAC0070). Vox Management Summary: Kalamazoo management have previously disclosed an exploration target for Ashburton of 2Moz – 3Moz and this drilling success continues to support the likelihood of this target. The substantial 2022 work program spanning drilling, resource estimation, metallurgical studies and permitting confirms Vox management confidence that this large-scale gold project is rapidly advancing towards development.

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

