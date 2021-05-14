VOX, Centre de l'Image Contemporaine Acquires New Specialized Equipment

The Government of Canada supports a centre for artists in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - By investing in creative spaces, the Government of Canada is supporting artists and their productions, thereby ensuring that we continue to build a strong and highly diverse cultural sector for the benefit of all Canadians.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament (Laurier–Sainte-Marie), today announced funding of $35,521 to VOX, Centre de l'image contemporaine to purchase specialized equipment that will be used, among other things, to present video and film for exhibitions and film programming.

This support, provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will allow the organization to present Canadian art, and to meet the needs of the communities it serves and the presenters and festivals it collaborates with regularly.

Quotes

"In these uncertain times facing the entire cultural community, it is more important than ever to support those involved in the industry. By providing artists with the equipment and facilities they need to practise their art, we are actively contributing to the economic recovery and the vitality of our communities. Thank you, VOX, for supporting artistic research and experimentation."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament (Laurier–Sainte-Marie)

"VOX, Centre de l'image contemporaine thanks the Government of Canada for financially supporting the purchase of specialized equipment essential to our mission and growth. This valuable assistance will help us meet the demands of evolving developments in digital video and multimedia broadcasting methods, and thus better serve the current and future needs of artists and their collaborators."

—Marie-France Jean, Executive and Artistic Director, VOX

Quick Facts

Founded in 1985, VOX, Centre de l'image contemporaine is a non-profit artists' centre based in Montréal. The organization's activities centre on research and on exhibiting contemporary, image-related practices such as photography, video, multimedia art, documentaries and film.

The organization produces and presents 8 image-related exhibitions a year in addition to 10 films, about 30 awareness activities (public meetings, seminars, essays, interviews), 2 to 5 artistic performances, and touring youth exhibitions. Every year, more than 10,000 visitors attend the exhibitions, and approximately 80,000 children and adults visit the touring youth exhibitions.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

VOX, Centre de l'image contemporaine

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

