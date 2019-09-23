VOTI Detection Inc. Announces Marketed Equity Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or the "Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, announced today that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada in connection with a marketed offering (the "Offering") of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") through a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities L.P. and including Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

The number of Shares to be distributed under the Offering, the price per Share (the "Offering Price") and other final terms of the Offering will be determined by VOTI and the Underwriters upon the pricing of the Offering.

It is expected that the Underwriters will be granted an option, exercisable at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase at the Offering Price up to an additional 15% of the Shares sold pursuant to the Offering.

It is further expected that certain existing shareholders of VOTI, other than the Company's directors and officers and other insiders, will purchase approximately $3 million of Shares under the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close in October 2019. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain customary conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to provide additional working capital and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

The securities described herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About VOTI

VOTI Detection Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Québec and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding VOTI and its business. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of VOTI, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of VOTI believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the threat detection technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory approvals and to enter into a definitive agreement with the Underwriters, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of VOTI, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although VOTI has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and VOTI does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information: Michael Ickman, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: 514-782-1566, Email: IR@votidetection.com