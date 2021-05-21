VOTI Detection Founder and CTO to Retire

MONTREAL, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, today announced that William Awad, it's Founder and Chief Technology Officer will retire as of today.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank William for everything that he has done and for his dedication and contribution to VOTI Detection," commented Rory Olson, President & CEO of VOTI Detection. "William started with an idea, developed this idea into a concept, created prototypes, and then refined these prototypes into the X-ray security scanners that form the base of our business today. On behalf of all of us at VOTI Detection, I want to wish William all the very best for the future."

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE VOTI Detection Inc.

For further information: Michael Ickman, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 782-1566, [email protected]

Related Links

www.votidetection.com

