VOTI DETECTION FILES A NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MAKE A PROPOSAL UNDER THE BIA

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSXV: VOTI) VOTI Detection Inc. (the "Company") announces that the Company and its subsidiary VOTI Inc. (collectively, "VOTI") have filed a Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal ("Notice of Intention") pursuant to the provisions of Part III of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the "BIA") with PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as the proposal trustee (the "Trustee") who will assist VOTI in its restructuring efforts.

The filing of the Notice of Intention has the effect of imposing an automatic 30-day stay of proceedings that will protect VOTI and its assets from the claims of creditors while VOTI continues to pursue its restructuring efforts. This 30-day period may be extended with the authorization of the Superior Court of Québec (Commercial Division). VOTI has taken this action under the BIA as the most expeditious and economical manner of addressing the interests of its creditors, further to the strategic review of alternatives previously announced by the Company on June 27, 2022.

While VOTI is exploring all strategic and financial alternatives to maximize stakeholder value in the Notice of Intention proceedings, it has suspended its operations.

Management will work closely with VOTI's board of directors (the "Board"), its advisors and the Trustee, in order to secure financing to allow VOTI to pursue its restructuring efforts for the benefit of all of its stakeholders.

Provided that it is successful in its efforts to secure financing, VOTI intends to conduct a sale and investment solicitation process (the "SISP") with the assistance of Stifel GMP, acting as financial advisor and the Trustee. The SISP is intended to solicit interest in, and opportunities for, transactions involving VOTI's business and assets and including, without limitation, a sale of all or a portion of VOTI's assets, a merger or other business combination, or other similar transactions or combination thereof.

There can be no assurance that the SISP will result in a transaction or, if a transaction is proposed, that it will be successfully concluded in a timely manner or at all. The failure of VOTI to achieve its restructuring goals through an approved proposal would result in VOTI being deemed to have made an assignment into bankruptcy.

Other information about the Notice of Intention proceedings will be available on the Trustee's website at http://www.pwc.com/car-VOTI.

Trading in the Common Shares of VOTI

As a result of the filing of the Notice of Intention, trading in the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has been halted. There is no certainty as to timing or likelihood that the Company's common shares will recommence trading on the TSXV. In accordance with TSXV procedures, it is expected that the common shares of the Company will be downgraded to the NEX, where they are expected to remain halted pending further review by the TSXV.

The Company will provide a further update on these matters once more information is available.

Board Update

As of the time of this release, the Board is currently composed of four members. There have not been any resignations on the Board in connection with the filing of the Notice of Intention; however, there are no assurances that the Board, as currently in place, will remain as such pending the outcome of the foregoing.

Advisors

VOTI's legal advisor in connection with the Notice of Intention proceedings and SISP is Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP. VOTI's financial advisor is Stifel GMP.

About VOTI

VOTI, headquartered in, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

