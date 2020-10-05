Voter Information Cards Are in the Mail

Registered electors in York Centre and Toronto Centre should receive their card by October 13, 2020

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Elections Canada is mailing a personalized voter information card to each registered elector in York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario) . The card tells electors when and where to vote and has information about the accessibility of their polling station.

Most electors are already correctly registered and should receive a voter information card in the mail by Tuesday, October 13, though there may be delays depending on when polling locations are identified.

Electors who do not receive a card by Tuesday, October 13, or whose card shows the incorrect information, can register or update their address online or by contacting their Elections Canada office.

Electors should contact the Elections Canada office in their electoral district if:

the name on their card contains an error

they receive a voter information card for a deceased person or someone who does not live at their address

Local Elections Canada office contact information:

To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The voter information card may be used as a proof of address at the polls. Electors must use it with another piece of accepted ID to prove their identity. View the list of accepted ID .

Electors do not need to bring their voter information card to the polls in order to vote, but we encourage them to bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

