GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -

On Monday, February 2, 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Scarborough Southwest (Ontario) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.

The date of the by-election must be announced

between February 13 and August 1, 2026. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period. The by-election must be held on a Monday, at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced. Therefore, the earliest date that the Scarborough Southwest by-election can be held is Monday, March 23, 2026.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]