QUÉBEC CITY, May 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, OSEntreprendre is revealing the seven finalists for the People's Choice Provincial Prize powered by Videotron Business for the 24th edition of the OSEntreprendre Challenge. Recommended by the provincial juries for each official category in the Business Creation section, the finalists all have inspiring personalities and exceptional entrepreneurial profiles!

The seven finalist businesses:

Bubbly buanderie , Estrie

, Estrie Dépanord inc. , Côte-Nord

, Côte-Nord Les Aliments Green Brothers , Montréal

, Montréal Mini Maestro inc. , Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine

, Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine Pas à Pattes et Cie , Laval

, Piscino , Lanaudière

, Lanaudière Progximity, Chaudière-Appalache

Visit osentreprendre.quebec between now and 11:59 p.m. on June 7, 2022, to learn more about each business and to vote for your favourite.

In addition to the cash prize of $2 000, the winner will be given publicity and visibility on the various OSEntreprendre platforms. The name of the business that receives the most votes will be announced at the 24th Desjardins Grand Prize Gala of the OSEntreprendre Challenge, which will take place on June 8, 2022, at the Palais Montcalm in Québec City.

About the OSEntreprendre Challenge

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Its main activity, the OSEntreprendre Challenge, is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of young people from elementary school to university and new entrepreneurs. The OSEntreprendre Challenge is made possible with the financial support of such committed partners as Desjardins Group and the Québec government (respectively our presenting and title partners), Québecor, Videotron Business, the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec (CPA) and Spektrum Media.

