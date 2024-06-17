Vosyn Unveils AI Advancements at Collision Conference, Announces $8MM Round

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Vosyn, the AI startup revolutionizing real-time multilingual content experiences, is announcing its debut at Collision 2024, North America's fastest-growing tech conference. Vosyn will reveal the future of global content at Collison on June 18th.

After successfully completing a $2MM pre-seed round, Vosyn has launched an $8MM seed round, with $2.2MM already secured, co-led by a group of private investors. This announcement signals that Vosyn is rapidly progressing towards becoming a global AI leader with a clear path to a 2025 IPO.

Brian Armstrong, CEO, shared "Collision 2024 provides a pivotal platform for Vosyn to connect with investors and media to share our journey from a concept to a global company of over 400 innovators. We are set to redefine the future of multilingual communication in real-time."

Demand for AI is rapidly increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.2% from 2020 to 2027, and with 72% of consumers preferring products in their native language, effective multilingual communication is critically important. Vosyn is strategically positioned to meet this demand with groundbreaking solutions.

VosynVerse, the world's most powerful content consumption engine, is leading this revolution. Vosyn's multilingual, contextual AI foundation model provides real-time, accurate translations across video, audio, text, and applications. This delivers seamless access to global content and offers a richer, more meaningful experience for people worldwide. Through API integration, businesses can ensure their communications and interactions are understood in any language, enhancing global reach and effectiveness.

Committed to breaking language barriers and aligning with ESG/SDG guidelines to enhance the standards of Responsible AI, Vosyn's technology fosters global communication and understanding, driving positive social impact by making content accessible to all, regardless of language. Vosyn invites social impact investors to join them in their mission to create a more inclusive and connected world.

Join Vosyn at the Collision Conference, where they will highlight their latest AI innovations and strategic growth plans. Attendees can visit Vosyn at Booth B214 on June 18th to learn more about their groundbreaking technology and explore investment opportunities. Additionally, Vosyn will be featured at the Collision Mixer Event hosted by AI Venture Lab on June 19th at 7:00 PM at Office146.

