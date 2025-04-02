vopemed Secures $2.29M CAD Pre-Seed Funding to Redefine Surgical Visualization with AI

MONTRÉAL, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - vopemed (Vope Medical), a pioneering MedTech startup enhancing surgical vision with AI-powered image clarification, has secured an oversubscribed $2.29 million pre-seed funding round to accelerate the development and clinical validation of its technology. This funding marks a significant milestone in vopemed's vision of empowering surgical teams with next-generation tools for safer, more efficient surgeries.

vopemed is developing Claris, an AI-driven image enhancement software designed to improve the clarity of laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedure video feeds in real-time, leading to safer surgeries.

"This funding validates the need for enhanced surgical visualization and reinforces our mission to bring AI-powered image enhancement into every operating room," said Amy Lorincz, CEO and co-founder of vopemed. "Current solutions fail to address persistent visibility challenges in minimally invasive surgery, and Claris is designed to solve this unmet need."

"We are excited to support vopemed as they bring AI-driven image enhancement to surgery," said Jacques Courtois of Genson Capital Inc. "Their technology has the potential to significantly improve surgical precision and efficiency, and we believe they are well-positioned to make a lasting impact in MedTech."

"Clear visualization is critical for precise surgical decisions, especially in minimally invasive procedures. AI-driven image enhancement like Claris could be a game-changer in improving efficiency and patient outcomes," said Dr. Dicken Ko, Urologic Surgeon, Professor of Surgery at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

The pre-seed round was led by Genson Capital Inc., which invested $1.5 million CAD, and Investissement Québec, as a mandated agent of the gouvernement du Québec, which contributed $750,000 CAD. These investors bring valuable support to life science and medical device companies, enabling them to advance innovation and scale in a regulated industry.

With the funds secured, vopemed will expand R&D, refine its software for broader clinical applications, and strengthen partnerships with hospitals and surgical teams. The company is also preparing for clinical validation studies to further demonstrate Claris' impact in real-world settings.

About vopemed

vopemed is a MedTech startup dedicated to enhancing surgical vision with AI-powered image clarification technology. Its flagship product, Claris, integrates seamlessly with existing surgical systems to provide real-time, high-clarity imaging, reducing visual obstructions and improving visualization in minimally invasive surgery. The company is committed to redefining surgery by equipping surgical teams with cutting-edge tools for safer, more efficient procedures.

For more information, visit https://vope.ai/ or contact Amy Lorincz at [email protected].

