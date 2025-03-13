Vooban Expands to Toronto to Drive AI Innovation and Support Canadian Businesses

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Vooban, a Canadian leader and pioneer in applied artificial intelligence (AI), has officially expanded to Toronto, opening its third office right in the heart of the city. This move reinforces their commitment to helping Canadian businesses navigate economic shifts and stay competitive on a global scale by implementing high-impact AI applications.

Faced with rising economic pressures partly due to tariffs, the demand for AI-powered solutions that enhance efficiency and drive growth has never been greater. By establishing a presence in Toronto—Canada's economic hub—Vooban is now even closer to the industries it serves, offering hands-on support to organizations looking to future-proof their operations. Across industries—including manufacturing, logistics, finance, and construction—Vooban helps organizations unlock new efficiencies and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

Founded nearly 14 years ago, Vooban has consistently pursued ambitious growth plans, with a particular focus on expanding in Ontario and the United States, both organically and through acquisitions. With a workforce of 200 employees, Vooban is currently experiencing robust growth. Over the past few years, the company's revenues have grown by 50% annually, a pace that is set to continue." With Toronto being home to some of Canada's most innovative businesses, this expansion was a natural next step for Vooban." says Hugues Foltz, Executive Vice-President at Vooban. "We are excited to bring our expertise to more Canadian companies, helping them stay ahead in an evolving economic landscape. This move not only strengthens our presence in the market but also reinforces our commitment to fostering innovation and growth across the country."

Strengthening Canadian Businesses with AI

With over a decade of experience, Vooban has successfully delivered AI solutions to businesses ranging from mid-sized companies to publicly traded corporations. Vooban guides companies in developing and implementing AI projects such as predictive maintenance, supply chain optimization, and demand prediction, driving measurable results and operational improvements.Vooban's groundbreaking work has garnered industry recognition from leading organizations across the country.

About Vooban

Based in Canada, a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI), Vooban is a national leader and pioneer in applied AI. The company specializes in guiding organizations through the development and implementation of AI projects to accelerate digital transformation. With a mission to drive organizational innovation, Vooban leverages cutting-edge technologies such as AI, data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to create high-impact applications. For more information, visit www.vooban.com or LinkedIn.

