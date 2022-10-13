Vonage Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Fully Integrated API, Unified and Contact Center Communications-as-a-service Platform, and Competitive Strategy

Vonage's VCP strategy comes at a perfect time when the industry and customers are recognizing the value of programmable communications.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognized Vonage, a global leader in business cloud communications, with the 2022 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its API-led business communications solutions. The recognition comes as a part of Frost & Sullivan's recent research focused on the North American API-led business communications industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Vonage with the 2022 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its API-led business communications solutions. Through the integrated Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), the company provides a business cloud communications services via a unique combination of unified communications, contact center and communications APIs.

Pandemic-driven workflows, including curbside pickup, COVID-19 pre-screening ahead of appointments, and telehealth visits, highlighted the need for business communications services to adapt quickly to changing business environments. Every business, regardless of size or vertical, needs more than a phone system or contact center to engage with customers effectively and in a meaningful way.

Vonage has a global community of more than 1 million registered developers that leverage Vonage APIs to create custom, embedded and programmable solutions for any number of applications and use cases. The company also drives organic development and innovation of its product portfolio through the single, integrated Vonage Communications Platform (VCP). The integrated platform for business communications services includes unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS), contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS), and CPaaS capabilities through APIs. Open and extensible Vonage APIs empower businesses to embed, integrate, and program communications into the core of its business processes.

Product and development synergies continually prove the company's differentiated value of VCP, including:

Supports a wide range of communications modalities through APIs, including voice, video, short message service (SMS), two-factor authentication, social media messaging channels, email, and in-app notifications

Enables the rapid development of new products and solutions in response to shifting market demands and requirements

Enables Vonage to take a more holistic approach in the consumption of its platform

Provides businesses with a customized solution that meets their exact needs and requirements.

According to Michael Brandenburg, a Frost & Sullivan Connected Work Senior Industry Analyst, "Vonage has invested significantly in technology development and acquisition to achieve the vision of a fully integrated platform that enables a virtuous cycle for the vendor and its customers and partners. As new technologies and APIs become available to developers via VCP, UCaaS and CCaaS applications deliver enhanced employee or customer experiences."

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for the strength of our API offering and strategy behind our robust Vonage Communications Platform, a differentiating combination of APIs, unified communications and contact center," said NAME, TITLE for Vonage. "With the power of the VCP, our customers are creating the kind of embedded, personalized connections that help them drive more meaningful conversations with their own customers - from anywhere and on the channels of their choice for a truly unique experience."

VCP is a bold strategy and Vonage's greatest strength, appealing most strongly to customers seeking fully integrated services. VCP allows the company and its customers to innovate and grow, especially when addressing the growing demand for video-enabled contact center agents. Vonage has seen significant video growth in custom, secure, and embedded solutions that leverage video APIs to enable telehealth, social, and education platforms. The company works closely with customers to determine their specific needs and pricing for advanced business application integrations and embedded business applications.

"Vonage recognized that customers across different industries would need long-term programmable communications options and more traditional communications services. It aligns all its core services under a shared platform for renewed success and growth in the UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS markets," added Brandenburg. With its strong overall performance, Vonage earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the API-led business communications market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

