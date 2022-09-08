Volvo Car Canada Ltd. Study Finds Test Driving Electric Cars Increases Adoption and Purchase Consideration

Study finds 72 per cent of Canadian drivers who test drive full electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle would consider purchase

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - In recognition of World EV Day on September 9th and in celebration of sustainable mobility and electric vehicle (EV) ownership, Volvo Car Canada Ltd. conducted a study to explore the current state of EV consideration and adoption in Canada.

For Canadian drivers, experience is everything. The study found that 72 per cent of drivers who got into a full electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) for a test drive would now consider purchase. This signals the importance of test drives and establishing first-hand EV experience and access for the next generation of Canadians drivers as we move toward an electrified future.

"We support the vision behind World EV Day and hope each year it inspires and educates more Canadians on what an electric future looks like to them," said Matt Girgis, managing director, Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

Volvo Car Canada Ltd. believes that the road to a more sustainable future involves us all. In recognition of World EV Day, Volvo Car Canada Ltd. will continue the #RechargeThursday initiative in partnership with One Tree Planted to reinvigorate the planet, through which over 6,000 trees, that's 18 football fields of reforestation, have been planted to date. Every Thursday from September 15th, 2022, to November 3rd, 2022, Volvo Car Canada Ltd. will plant five trees for every test drive of a plug-in hybrid or pure electric vehicle at a participating Volvo Car Canada Ltd. retailers across Canada. Each test drive taken is also an entry for a chance to win 1 of 4 luxury sustainable getaways in a Volvo Recharge vehicle.

"We know experience leads to adoption, which is why we believe in initiatives like our #RechargeThursday program. With our global ambition to offer pure electric vehicles by 2030, we can't wait for more consumers across the country to get into our vehicles and understand all the benefits of an electrified lifestyle."

Key findings from the study include:

72 per cent of Canadians with experience driving an EV or PHEV would considering purchase

57 per cent of Canadian EV + PHEV owners said they were convinced to buy an EV or PHEV because of an interest in driving and living more sustainably

41 percent of Canadian EV + PHEV owners said they were convinced to buy an EV or PHEV because of previous experience driving one

53 per cent of Canadian drivers with experience driving an EV or PHEV said affordable installation of at home/condo charging station would get them to purchase

8 per cent of Canadians own an electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

77 per cent of Canadian drivers have never driven an EV or PHEV

Released earlier this year, the insights from this recent study follow Volvo Car Canada Ltd.'s 2022 Mobility Trend Report, which explored how Canada's changing commuting habits are projecting a more sustainable future. The report detailed that almost two thirds of Canadians say it's important to contribute to a greener future with their car. Read more here.

"The interest and adoption of EV and PHEV vehicles continues to grow," said Matt Girgis, managing director, Volvo Car Canada Ltd. "We're experiencing significant demand for our Recharge line up of vehicles, and we're excited to engage our customers locally and across the country with this #RechargeThursday initiative. We look forward to continuing to find small, but meaningful ways for our customers to make the world a greener place, in addition to our larger initiatives."

Volvo Cars is on track to become a climate-neutral company by 2040, reducing emissions across its entire value chain. Volvo continues to proudly offer an electrified version of its entire lineup. By 2025, Volvo will aim for 25 per cent of the material in new Volvo vehicles to consist of recycled and bio-based content. The pure-electric C40 Recharge is the first Volvo to feature a 100 percent leather free interior, including steering wheel, gear shifter and upholstery. In Volvo's commitment to always provide exceptional service to its customers, the brand has introduced its 'One Price Promise' for pure electric vehicles, a straightforward and transparent shopping experience that is negotiation-free, both online and in-store.

To learn more about Volvo's full range of products, services and electric ambitions visit volvocars.com/en-ca.

About Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

Volvo Car Canada Ltd. is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCCL provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology, and training support to the 38 Volvo automobile retailers across Canada. For more information, please refer to the Volvo Cars Canada media website at: www.media.volvocars.com/ca/en-ca



