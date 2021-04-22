Volvo Car Canada Ltd. partners with Bullfrog Power for green electricity

"We are excited to welcome Volvo Car Canada to the bullfrogpowered community," said Sean Drygas, Spark Power Vice President, Sales, Marketing, Strategy & Sustainability. "By drawing on green electricity, Volvo is helping to reduce our dependence on polluting forms of energy and transition Canada to renewable energy sources."

Bullfrog Power's generators will put clean, pollution-free electricity onto the grid to match the amount of conventional power that Volvo Car Canada Ltd. uses at its head office. Bullfrog's green energy comes from a blend of wind and low-impact hydro power sourced from new Canadian renewable energy facilities.

"At Volvo, sustainability is just as important as safety," said Matt Girgis, managing director of Volvo Car Canada Ltd. "Choosing to support our head office with 100 per cent renewable energy is a simple and effective way for us to demonstrate our commitment to a clean energy future."

The agreement reinforces Volvo Cars climate-neutrality ambitions and builds on its reputation as a global leader in ethical and responsible business.

In 2019, Volvo Cars launched one of the most comprehensive climate plans in the automotive industry, with the goal of becoming a climate-neutral company by 2040. Volvo Cars ambitions go beyond addressing tailpipe emissions through all-out electrification; the company also aims to reduce carbon emissions in its manufacturing network, wider operations, supply chain and through the recycling and reuse of materials. In 2020, Volvo had announced that its global plants were powered by 50 per cent climate neutral energy. That same year, Volvo had reached another milestone: 95 per cent of its global production waste had been recycled. Most recently, Volvo Cars reinforced this strategy, stating that it aims for fully electric cars to make up 50 per cent of its global sales by 2025.

To learn more about the Volvo Cars approach to environmental sustainability, please visit: www.volvocars.com/en-ca/v/sustainability

About Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

Volvo Car Canada Ltd. is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCCL provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology and training support to the 36 Volvo automobile retailers across Canada. For more information please refer to the Volvo Cars Canada media website at: www.media.volvocars.com/ca/en-ca

About Bullfrog power, a Spark Power company

Bullfrog Power, Canada's leading green energy provider, offers renewable energy solutions that enable individuals and businesses to reduce their environmental impact, support the development of green energy projects in Canada, and help create a cleaner, healthier world. As a Certified B Corporation, Bullfrog Power meets higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Thousands of individuals and businesses in Canada are doing their part to address climate change and air pollution by choosing green energy with Bullfrog Power. Sign up easily, quickly and affordably at bullfrogpower.com.

Join the bullfrogpowered community online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

For further information: Media Contact: Lucas Dias, Corporate Communications Manager, +1 647-702-6618, [email protected]; Contact Bullfrog Power: Sean Andernacht, Bullfrog Power, 416.360.3464 ext 0248, [email protected]

Related Links

volvocars.ca

