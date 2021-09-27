Volvo Car Canada continues to expand with opening of Morrey Volvo Cars Burnaby

With electric vehicle sales in British Columbia increasing in 2021, the opening of Morrey Volvo Cars Burnaby will help address the consumer demand for EV's and will better serve the growing sales and service needs of valued Volvo customers in Burnaby and its surrounding areas.

"B.C. is a national leader in EV adoption, and the Lower Mainland is one of the prime markets around the country where we have been able to grow our brand," said Matt Girgis, managing director of Volvo Car Canada Ltd. "As such, we're excited to now offer our customers a retail location in Burnaby. Congratulations to the Morrey Auto Group and team on the opening of this address, and welcome to the Volvo Family."

Conveniently located on 1.5 acres on Still Creek Drive in Burnaby, the new Morrey Volvo Cars offers a unique footprint amongst luxury automotive dealerships in the surrounding area. The 15,675 square foot facility offers a full-service showroom for both new and certified by Volvo vehicle sales, 6 service bays, and is in the active planning stages of installing electric vehicle chargers throughout the property to support Volvo's all-electric future. By the end of 2023, Morrey Volvo Cars Burnaby is also slated for a full renovation to reflect Volvo's design philosophy for all retail locations. Dubbed the 'Volvo Retail Experience' or 'VRE' for short, this facility design concept features both understated and modern Scandinavian design cues that reflect the company's Swedish roots.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Volvo Car Canada and are convinced that this new retail location will provide another convenient point of sales and service in Metro Vancouver to effectively serve the needs of our existing and future customers in this growing market," said Jason Morrey, of Morrey Volvo Cars Burnaby.

