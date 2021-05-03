Volunteers Distribute Hygiene Kits, Food Boxes, & Hot Meals in Montréal, Quebec City & Ottawa

In addition, the IDRF team has distributed 576 boxes of food to low-income families in Ottawa, Quebec City and Montréal with the help of many local charities and Mosques. Each box contains 10kg of non-perishable food items, which can feed a family for up to a month. Food insecurity for vulnerable populations has been an ongoing issue for many years, and it has only been exacerbated by COVID-19.

Furthermore, with the support of l'Afghan Grillade restaurant, IDRF volunteers have been distributing hot meals to people without housing in Montréal with the cooperation of Centre d'amitié autochtone de Montréal.

Eduardo Alves Dos Anjos, the Eastern Canada Community Development Manager for IDRF, said that Ramadan (April 12 to May 12) is a time for Muslims to give back, build bridges and make a difference for people of all faiths and backgrounds.

"There are many people in our communities who need help, especially given the hardships caused by the pandemic," said Eduardo. "Ramadan is a traditional time in the Muslim calendar for giving, and we are grateful for the opportunity to do our part along with others."

About IDRF:

IDRF is a Canadian registered charitable organization dedicated to empowering disadvantaged people in Canada and around the world. Founded in 1984, IDRF has an enviable reputation as one of Canada's best-run charities and has been recognized by third-party organizations such as the Financial Post and MoneySense for its effectiveness, efficiency, and results. Find out more about IDRF's work in its Annual Report, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

