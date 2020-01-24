Voluntary recall of certain milk products - Risk of sanitizer residues - Ottawa plant #1490

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Agropur Cooperative is initiating a voluntary product recall of the below mentioned items produced at our Ottawa, On (1490) facility. This recall is initiated as a result of an investigation following one reported complaint of discomfort associated with the consumption of a product. The internal investigation identified the presence of sanitizer residues. No other product, format, brand or "best before" dates is affected.

Brand Product Size UPC Best Before Sealtest Skim Milk 2 L 64420001412 FE 08 (1490) Sealtest Skim Milk 4 L 64420001405 1490 FE08 Sealtest 1% Milk 4 L 64420001603 1490 FE08 Sealtest 2% Milk 4 L 64420000774 1490 FE08 Sealtest 2% Milk 1 L 64420000798 FE 08 (1490) L'école, c'est nourrissant 2% Milk 150 mL 55872001068 FE 08 (1490) Sealtest 3,25% Milk 1 L 64420000224 FE 08 (1490)

Agropur has asked all of its clients to remove the products from their shelves and inventory. We have contacted the CFIA, which is overseeing this voluntary recall.

Agropur is committed to providing high quality products and the safety and satisfaction of our consumers is our top priority.

Consumer Service information: 1-800-501-1150 or see the details on the agropur.com website.

For further information: Véronique Boileau, Vice-President Communications, (450) 878-1844, [email protected]

