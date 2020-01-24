Voluntary recall of certain milk products - Risk of sanitizer residues - Ottawa plant #1490 Français

Jan 24, 2020, 16:16 ET

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Agropur Cooperative is initiating a voluntary product recall of the below mentioned items produced at our Ottawa, On (1490) facility. This recall is initiated as a result of an investigation following one reported complaint of discomfort associated with the consumption of a product. The internal investigation identified the presence of sanitizer residues. No other product, format, brand or "best before" dates is affected.  

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Best Before 

Sealtest

Skim Milk

2 L

64420001412

FE 08 (1490)

Sealtest

Skim Milk

4 L

64420001405

1490 FE08

Sealtest

1% Milk

4 L

64420001603

1490 FE08

Sealtest

2% Milk

4 L

64420000774

1490 FE08

Sealtest

2% Milk

1 L

64420000798

FE 08 (1490)

L'école, c'est nourrissant

2% Milk

150 mL

55872001068

FE 08 (1490)

Sealtest

3,25% Milk

1 L

64420000224

FE 08 (1490)

Agropur has asked all of its clients to remove the products from their shelves and inventory. We have contacted the CFIA, which is overseeing this voluntary recall.

Agropur is committed to providing high quality products and the safety and satisfaction of our consumers is our top priority.

Consumer Service information: 1-800-501-1150 or see the details on the agropur.com website.

For further information: Véronique Boileau, Vice-President Communications, (450) 878-1844, [email protected]

