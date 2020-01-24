Voluntary recall of certain milk products - Risk of sanitizer residues - Ottawa plant #1490 Français
Jan 24, 2020, 16:16 ET
SAINT-HUBERT, QC, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Agropur Cooperative is initiating a voluntary product recall of the below mentioned items produced at our Ottawa, On (1490) facility. This recall is initiated as a result of an investigation following one reported complaint of discomfort associated with the consumption of a product. The internal investigation identified the presence of sanitizer residues. No other product, format, brand or "best before" dates is affected.
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Best Before
|
Sealtest
|
Skim Milk
|
2 L
|
64420001412
|
FE 08 (1490)
|
Sealtest
|
Skim Milk
|
4 L
|
64420001405
|
1490 FE08
|
Sealtest
|
1% Milk
|
4 L
|
64420001603
|
1490 FE08
|
Sealtest
|
2% Milk
|
4 L
|
64420000774
|
1490 FE08
|
Sealtest
|
2% Milk
|
1 L
|
64420000798
|
FE 08 (1490)
|
L'école, c'est nourrissant
|
2% Milk
|
150 mL
|
55872001068
|
FE 08 (1490)
|
Sealtest
|
3,25% Milk
|
1 L
|
64420000224
|
FE 08 (1490)
Agropur has asked all of its clients to remove the products from their shelves and inventory. We have contacted the CFIA, which is overseeing this voluntary recall.
Agropur is committed to providing high quality products and the safety and satisfaction of our consumers is our top priority.
Consumer Service information: 1-800-501-1150 or see the details on the agropur.com website.
SOURCE Agropur
For further information: Véronique Boileau, Vice-President Communications, (450) 878-1844, [email protected]
