Volthium Achieves UL9540A and UL9540 Certification for Batteries and ESS Systems

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Volthium, a leading Canadian manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, proudly announces the achievement of UL9540A certification for its Rackmount 3U batteries. This significant milestone solidifies Volthium's position as a pioneer in providing safe and compliant energy solutions meeting the highest industry standards.

Volthium stands out for its commitment to complying with the strictest electrical safety standards. Post this Rack 6,4 et 2 batteries 3U (CNW Group/VOLTHIUM) integrated UL1077 circuit breaker, M10 battery terminals supporting cables up to AWG-4/0 (CNW Group/VOLTHIUM)

Additionally, Volthium has secured UL9540 certification for its complete energy storage systems (ESS) in partnership with the following 48V inverter brands: Schneider, LuxPowerTek, and Sol-Ark.

Integration with Victron systems is also in progress, further enhancing Volthium's comprehensive and reliable energy solutions offering.

This highly sought-after certification ensures optimal quality and reliability, aligning with the rigorous demands of the North American market.

Volthium now works with electrical equipment distribution companies, such as Lumen and Westburne, to offer them their automatic Energy Backup systems based on lithium technology (also certified UL9540).

This provides a reliable, high-performance, and silent alternative to the traditionally polluting outdoor generators.

Essential Partnership with ESA

The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) played a crucial role in swiftly obtaining these certifications. Their collaboration with Volthium has ensured that all products meet the highest standards of safety and performance.

Certified Products for an Evolving Market

Volthium's Rackmount 3U batteries, available in 24V200AH - 5.12KWH and 51.2V100AH - 5.12KWH versions, provide the best capacity-to-space ratio on the market. These batteries are built with UL9540A, Grade A+ LFP cells and include self-heating technology to ensure optimal performance under any conditions.

Continuous Innovation

Volthium continues to innovate with advanced features such as an integrated UL1077 circuit breaker, M10 battery terminals supporting cables up to AWG-4/0, and Volthium UL copper bars rated at 400A. The batteries also come with over 20 preloaded communication protocols and compatibility with wall-mounting accessories. These innovations ensure simplified installation and usage for customers and installers alike.

Commitment to Compliance and Safety

In a constantly evolving market, Volthium stands out for its commitment to complying with the strictest electrical safety standards. By offering fully UL9540 and UL9540A certified products, Volthium provides peace of mind to its customers, including Hydro-Québec, GRC, and the Canadian Armed Forces.

For more information, please visit : https://volthium.com/en/ul9540-certified-lithium-batteries/

SOURCE VOLTHIUM

Contact : Volthium, 1-888-989-9586, Yanni Samson, [email protected]