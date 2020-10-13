Volkswagen Gives Thanks to Canadian Essential Workers with Volksgiving

Following a Canada-wide call for nominations, Volkswagen ultimately received over 1,100 submissions from the Volkswagen owner community – all nominating an essential worker who faced great personal sacrifice in order to take care of their fellow Canadians. From flight paramedics, to nurses, to deafblind intervenors, to retirement home staff, and even retail stockers – there was no shortage of individuals worthy of recognition.

"Many Canadians have experienced the selfless, heroic acts our essential workers fulfill every day to keep us healthy, safe and cared for and we are so proud that many of these are Volkswagen owners" said Lynne Piette, Director, Marketing, Volkswagen Canada. "As members of the community and Volkswagen family, we wanted to show our gratitude by giving these individuals something memorable and unique."

Of the nominees, eighteen were selected and told they were being interviewed as part of a film about essential workers. Unbeknownst to them, during these interviews, a television screen turned on and videoconferenced in messages of gratitude and recognition from friends, family members and co-workers. The whole experience culminated with a personalized letter from Volkswagen Canada, and a unique, well-deserved gift of thanks. These gifts ranged from a lavish cottage weekend in Muskoka, to a wellness retreat in the Laurentians, to an idyllic paddleboarding adventure weekend in Kelowna – all uniquely tailored to each recipient.

"Through the Volksgiving initiative, we've been able to highlight some of the incredible acts VW owners do on a daily basis," said Lynne Piette, Director, Marketing, Volkswagen Canada. "Volkswagen places tremendous value on supporting the community, and when we hear about our customers doing the same, it's something worth celebrating and recognizing."

The Volksgiving surprise moments were captured on video, and include deeply personal stories of sacrifice, kindness and care that each essential worker provided. The full video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/csZewBDTNiY.

About Volkswagen Group Canada

Volkswagen Canada was founded in 1952. Today, along with Audi Canada, it makes up Volkswagen Group Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany, one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars.

Visit Volkswagen Canada online at www.vw.ca

SOURCE Volkswagen Canada Inc.

For further information: Press contacts: Raquel Amaral, H+K Strategies for VW, [email protected]; Volkswagen Communications: Tetzlaff, Thomas, Manager, Public Relations, 777 Bayly Street West, Ajax, Ontario L1S 7G7, Phone: 905-428-5858, Fax: 905-428-5898, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.vw.ca/

