MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - For the past three years, Volkswagen Canada has celebrated owners from all over Canada as part of their annual Volksgiving program – surprising them with a special experience as thanks for their patronage, community contributions and essential service work. This year, Volkswagen shone the spotlight on loyal Volkswagen Owners who have gone the extra distance in their Volkswagen . Those who've driven far and wide to help their communities, bring people together, or make the world more sustainable...And have the odometers to prove it.

"There's something unique and different about Volkswagen drivers; they continuously strive to make a positive difference in the world we live in," says Lynne Piette, Volkswagen's Director of Marketing. "This year, we wanted to celebrate our Volkswagen owners who go the extra distance in their Volkswagen vehicles to help bring communities together, make Canada a more inclusive country and to create a sustainable future for everyone. To celebrate their selfless efforts, we wanted to give them a fun and special experience they won't forget!"

Whether building community gardens, running marathons or providing humanitarian aid, these owners have traveled far and wide to support their community, do good, and provide a sustainable experience for those around them.

To celebrate, Volkswagen Canada surprised each owner with a once in a lifetime gift, sending them on a dream trip to places like Europe, California, NYC, and even a golf tour to The Masters – a small but significant gesture to recognize their selflessness, as well as their loyalty and commitment to accomplishing them from behind the wheel of a Volkswagen.

Check out some of the special Volkswagen Owner stories below:

Telara (Calgary, AB)

232,286km

A single mother of a 3 year old son with Down Syndrome, Telara has taken her Volkswagen Cross Sport everywhere – from day trips, to half marathons to raise money for down syndrome initiatives and promote down syndrome awareness. With a personal goal to run three half marathons of 21km to represent 3 copies of the 21st chromosome during Down Syndrome Awareness Month, Telara wants to promote inclusivity.

Lauren (Halifax, NS)

61,835km

Working in partnership with a non-profit and the city of Dartmouth, Lauren used her Volkswagen Atlas to help turn a once dilapidated space into the Caledonia Community Garden that grows and gives back to the community. Building a sustainable environment for her, her three kids and their neighbours, Lauren's odometer exemplifies her hard work and dedication to providing the community with a free food source.

Sheilagh (Brechin, ON)

32,901km

As a humanitarian, Sheilagh has traveled the globe helping people from all walks of life. In 2007, after working on a peacekeeping mission, Sheilagh drove her Beetle from Kabul, Afghanistan to Cork, Ireland. Along the road, she brought hope, joy, and smiles to all the lives she touched.

Stirling (Spruce Grove, AB)

13,394km

Not only a police officer, but a musician to boot, Stirling makes music about change and helping others. When not driving his Volkswagen to his next gig, Stirling volunteers at the Veterans Association Food Bank, sharing his music with others and raising awareness for the Indigenous community, mental health, poverty, homelessness to be a light in the community and bring love to others.

In collaboration with Type1, Volkswagen Canada has celebrated these and many other owners' contributions, big or small. Prioritizing inclusivity, doing good and sustainability remains a priority for Volkswagen, and these owners exemplify these values – both in their own lives, and in the everyday lives of their loved ones.

To learn more about these owners, check out the website and follow along the Volksgiving journey on Instagram.

Check out this year's Volksgiving here.

