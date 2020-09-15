Voilà by Sobeys launches new curbside pickup service in Nova Scotia

Powered by Ocado Group plc's proven in-store fulfilment technology, this curbside pickup service model allows customers to shop online or via mobile app from a growing selection of products. Voilà by Sobeys teammates use handheld devices to assemble orders with efficiency and accuracy, focusing on freshness and safety. Customers select a convenient one-hour window for contactless curbside pickup.

"This is just another way we are bringing online grocery to more Canadians, faster," said Sarah Joyce, SVP E-commerce, Empire. "Voilà by Sobeys Curbside Pickup combines our industry-leading online shopping experience with a seamless curbside pickup service. Our teammates are excited and ready to bring this best-in-class service to customers in our home province, building on our strong legacy as the hometown grocer of Atlantic Canada."

Sobeys locations launching curbside pickup today:

Sobeys Aberdeen– Aberdeen Shopping Centre, 610 East River Road, New Glasgow, NS

Sobeys Spryfield– 279 Herring Cove Road, Halifax, NS

Sobeys Wyse Rd– 210 Wyse Road, Dartmouth, NS

Empire will expand Voilà Curbside Pickup to stores across Canada over the next few years as part of the Company's Project Horizon strategy. Empire has one Customer Fulfillment Centre ("CFC") operational in Ontario, providing Voilà by Sobeys Home Delivery services, and is currently building a second CFC in Montreal. Empire plans to build two additional CFCs across Canada to cover 75% of the population.

Our response to COVID-19

In response to the impact that COVID-19 has had on Canadians, Empire has implemented significant safety protocols to keep Voilà by Sobeys Curbside Pickup teammates and customers safe, following standards and recommendations set out by the Public Health Agency of Canada. These include frequent cleaning, sanitization and hygiene standards for all curbside pickup teammates and equipment. Curbside pickup teammates wear face masks when assembling and delivering orders, and all teammates respect physical distancing guidelines. All orders will be placed directly into customers' cars by Voilà by Sobeys teammates to provide a contactless experience.

For more information, please visit www.voila.ca .

ABOUT EMPIRE

Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A) is a Canadian company headquartered in Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Empire's key businesses are food retailing and related real estate. With approximately $27.2 billion in annual sales and $14.8 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 127,000 people.

Additional financial information relating to Empire, including the Company's Annual Information Form, can be found on the Company's website at www.empireco.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Media asset library: can be found here.

SOURCE Sobeys Inc.

For further information: Media Contact, Karen White-Boswell, Director, External Communications, Sobeys Inc., (416) 779-2319, [email protected]; Investor Contact, Katie Brine, Director Finance, Investor Relations, Sobeys Inc., (905) 238-7124 ext. 2092, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.sobeys.com

