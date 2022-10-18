Voices Launches Helpful Content Video and Blog Strategy

LONDON, ON, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Voices, the #1 voice marketplace, is pleased to announce a new series of Client support videos, aimed at educating and empowering Voices clients.

Over the past two months, Voices has distributed four new videos specifically tailored to creative directors, agencies, casting directors, video producers, video and content producers.

'Adding Team Members to Your Voices Profile', 'How to Add a Payment to Talent', 'All About Shortlists' and 'How to Send a Private Invite' all have been released in the last two months.

"We want to provide the most helpful content possible," Angela Hawkins, VP of Marketing at Voices said. "As part of our strategy within Voices marketing team, we really wanted to hone in on creating helpful pieces of video and written content that helps our users navigate through some of the most common questions our support team is receiving."

Hawkins says the purpose behind creating content like this is to answer niche questions that Voices clients are asking, and providing easy-to-follow along visuals to help them perform the desired outcome as quickly as possible.

"This is the start of a larger helpful content push that you will see from Voices in 2022 and leading into 2023. We aren't here to create clickbait. We want to be helpful to voice over talent, clients hiring voice over actors and potential customers who are learning how Voices can best fit into their plans."

You can expect more 'How To' videos and written content from Voices marketing team in the next quarter, and beyond.

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 2 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices helps match clients with voice over, music, audio production, and translation professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

SOURCE Voices.com

For further information: Tara Parachuk | [email protected] | 519-858-1490