MONTREAL and WASHINGTON D.C., June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - In response to the growing complexity of economic, regulatory, and political issues between Canada and the United States, Vogel Group and Bolero Strategies have formed a strategic partnership. This alliance aims to support organizations seeking to establish, grow, or defend their interests across the border, providing enhanced, integrated political and regulatory engagement capabilities in both countries.

An Integrated Approach for Greater Impact

The two firms will employ a fully integrated approach that ensures message consistency, respects cultural nuances, and enables fluid, strategic information-sharing. This coordinated model allows for a deeper understanding of bilateral issues, better anticipation of regulatory developments, and more effective advocacy with decision-makers in both Canada and the United States.

This partnership will specifically enable:

Bilateral access to influence networks , combining Vogel Group's deep relationships in Washington, D.C. , and key U.S. states with Bolero's multisectoral expertise and deep political insight across Canada and Quebec .

, combining Vogel Group's deep relationships in , and key U.S. states with Bolero's multisectoral expertise and deep political insight across and . Enhanced strategic positioning and advocacy, enabling clients to mitigate regulatory threats, explore new markets, and build impactful transnational coalitions.

Expanded Reach in the U.S. and Canada

Vogel Group provides exceptional U.S. coverage, with deep federal expertise and strong connections in strategic state capitals such as Tallahassee, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee. Bolero brings an expert command of the Canadian political landscape, both at the federal and provincial levels, along with a nuanced understanding of the country's linguistic and cultural diversity, including the differing political and media environments of the francophone and anglophone regions.

Quotes from Leadership

"This partnership significantly expands Bolero's ability to support clients with cross-border ambitions. We are proud to work alongside Vogel Group, a firm with demonstrated influence not only in Washington, but also in key U.S. states where critical decisions are made."

— Bruno Leblanc, President, Bolero Strategies

"This collaboration allows us to offer American clients strategic insight into Canada's regulatory environment while providing Canadian clients with a powerful gateway to navigate the complex U.S. political and regulatory environment."

— Alex Vogel, CEO, Vogel Group

About Bolero

Bolero Strategies is an independent Quebec-based agency headquartered in Montreal, specializing in public relations, government affairs, and influence communication. It supports clients from various sectors in their political, regulatory, or strategic positioning efforts through a tailored approach and a high-level network.

Website: www.bolerostrategies.com

About Vogel Group

Vogel Group LLC is a U.S. firm specializing in regulatory strategy and government affairs, with offices in Washington, D.C., and across key U.S. states. Known for its execution capabilities, deep understanding of decision-making processes, and bipartisan relationships, Vogel Group helps clients defend and promote their interests throughout the United States.

Website: www.vogelgroupdc.com

