Voctro Labs Launches Voiceful Characters to Create Artificial Voices in Videogames

Voiceful Characters will soon expand its product line to include real-time voice-change technology. It will allow developers to include voice-customization options for chat users in their multiplayer.

Voiceful Characters is a plug-in for the Unity videogame engine. It integrates seamlessly with projects, and, once imported, no internet connection is required. Three versions are available ― Free, Lite and Pro ― including pre-set settings and a broad range of options for voice design in its pro version. All the creation process is entirely carried out within the game. "We understand the complexity entailed in the development of a videogame. We want to offer a tool that allows studios to create and change voices to make their games more accessible, immersive or dynamic," explains Jordi Janer, CEO, Voctro Labs. Voiceful Characters is currently available in English for Windows and MacOS. A version for mobile platforms and other video game engines will soon be launched.

About Voctro Labs

Voctro Labs was founded in 2011 with the aim to become a world benchmark in the field of voice and audio technologies for creative industries. The team has gathered over 15 years of experience in creating expressive voices, which have resulted in several commercial patents. The team has partnered with Yamaha in the development of the Spanish version of Vocaloid, leading to the creation of several famous virtual singers, such as the well-known Hatsune Miku.

