VMware and First Nations University of Canada Launch New Digital Partnership

REGINA, SK, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - VMware (NYSE: VMW) today announced a partnership with the First Nations University of Canada, where it will provide 400 students with complementary access to its transformative digital training program, VMware IT Academy.

VMware IT Academy program provides academic institutions with authorized VMware courses, curricula, and support to educate students and accelerate their careers. This includes entry level courses to facilitate a student's entry into the IT field, as well as more advanced courses aimed at achieving technical certifications.

"We're excited to partner with the First Nations University of Canada to deliver valuable technical training through our VMware IT Academy Program," said Claude Reeves, VMware Country Manager, Canada. "At VMware, we believe in using technology to create a pipeline of diverse talent to address the IT Skills Gap. And we're excited to invest in Indigenous students who will become the next generation of Canadian technical talent."

Students can enroll in the online courses through theFNUniv Indigenous Continuing Education Centre (ICEC) starting October 2022. The curriculum includes the foundation and prepackaged courses on Getting Started in Information Technology to the Core Technical Skills courses aligned to the VCTA Certification. Specialized courses include:

Network Virtualizations Data Centre Virtualization Cloud Automation App Modernization Digital Workspace

"We are pleased to partner with VMware to offer the introductory and selected advance courses to FNUniv students who are interested in developing the digital skills necessary to lead a positive change in their communities" says Dr. Bob Kayseas, Vice President, Academic, First Nations University of Canada.

The program will be announced at a live event held at the First Nations University of Canada in Regina, where students will have the opportunity to learn about the program from senior executives at VMware, as well as ask questions about careers at VMware and in the technology industry more broadly.

About FNUniv

Established in 1976, the First Nations University of Canada is Canada's only national First Nations-owned post-secondary institution. We are a unique educational institution of higher learning specializing in Indigenous Education for Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples of all cultural backgrounds. Our Vision is to aspire to have a transformative impact by bridging our ceremonies, knowledge keepers, languages, and traditions with the delivery of high-quality post-secondary education. For more information, please visit www.fnuniv.ca.

About VMware|

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company's 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

