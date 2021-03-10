VM Hotel Virtually Opens the Market
Mar 10, 2021, 11:30 ET
TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Ian McAuley, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director and Tom Vukota, Executive Chair, VM Hotel Acquisition Corp. ("VM Hotel") (TSX: VMH.V), the board and their team, joined Karoline Hunter, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
VM Hotel Acquisition Corp is the only Canadian publicly-traded vehicle designed to capitalize on the unique hotel buying opportunity created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by Tom Vukota and Ian McAuley, management and board of directors have more than 180 years of cross-border hospitality and capital markets experience. VM Hotel's Distressed Acquisition Strategy targets North American hotel assets, primarily Luxury + Upper Upscale properties, which under more normal circumstances might not come to market. VM Hotel's Opportunistic Acquisition Strategy focuses on acquiring under-managed or under-capitalized hotels with value-add opportunities. For more information visit: vm-hotel.com
