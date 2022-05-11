VLRC Eye Van Embarks on 50th Anniversary Tour

75 per cent of vision loss is preventable, and many common eye diseases can be treated if caught early Tweet this

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the Eye Van's fiftieth birthday this year," says Lisa O'Bonsawin, General Manager of the Eye Van. "We're so grateful to the many people, including dozens of dedicated ophthalmologists, who have helped keep the Eye Van going strong for all these years."

Established in 1972 as part of the Prevention of Blindness program in partnership with the Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, the Eye Van started out as a modest camper van outfitted with equipment to perform eye exams and provide basic treatment. Today the Eye Van is a full-sized truck-trailer, equipped with the latest medical technology for performing in-depth eye exams and providing a wide array of treatments, including minor eye surgery. It's also fully wheelchair accessible and outfitted with WIFI Internet access.

One thing that's never changed is the goal of the Eye Van's annual tour: to help people in northern Ontario communities prevent vision loss and improve their eye health through early detection and treatment of eye conditions. In fact, nearly 90 per cent of patients who visit the Eye Van continue to be monitored by Eye Van ophthalmologists for eye conditions that could lead to blindness, if left untreated.

"It's estimated that around 75 per cent of vision loss is preventable, and many common eye diseases can be treated if caught early," says O'Bonsawin. "The Eye Van is a crucial pathway to vision health for people in communities across northern Ontario, where this kind of care simply isn't readily accessible."

After kicking off in Englehart, Ontario, in late April, the Eye Van is en route to visit 17 communities on this year's golden anniversary tour, which is sponsored by Bayer. The tour will culminate in Little Current, Ontario, in October. Learn more at visionlossrehab.ca/eyevan.

Vision Loss Rehabilitation Canada is a health services organization. We provide training that enables people who are blind or partially sighted to develop or restore key daily living skills, helping enhance their independence, safety, and mobility. Our certified specialists work closely with ophthalmologists, optometrists, and other health care professionals, providing essential care on a referral basis in homes and communities across the country. Learn more at visionlossrehab.ca.

