VIZSLA COPPER DRILLS 435 METERS OF 0.49% CUEQ AT THE THIRA DISCOVERY; EXPANDS FOOTPRINT OF COPPER-MOLYBDENUM MINERALIZATION 200 METERS TO THE NORTH

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill results from its ongoing, spring 2026 drill program at the Thira porphyry discovery (the "Thira Discovery") at its Poplar Project, located in central British Columbia (the "Poplar Project").

Figure 1. Map of the Thira Discovery target showing the location of previously reported drill holes with selected highlights and newly reported drill holes TH26-148 and TH25-151. Results for holes TH26-154, 156, 157, 158, and 159 are pending. See footnote below Table 1 for CuEq calculation inputs. CuEq Intervals previously reported in 2025 have been recalculated using updated metal prices. See references1,2 below for sources of historical drill data. (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.) Figure 2. North-south section (8400E, A-A’) showing copper and molybdenum assays down hole for drill holes TH26-148 and TH26-151 and previously reported drill holes TH25-139 and TH25-145. CuEq Intervals previously reported in 2025 have been recalculated using updated metal prices. See Table 1 and associated footnotes for CuEq metal and calculation inputs. (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.) Figure 3. Core photos of TH25-148 and TH25-151. A. interval of quartz-chalcopyrite cemented breccia cutting k-feldspar altered monzonite from TH26-151 at 301 meters downhole, B. porphyry-related stockwork showing complex vein relationships cutting biotite-k-feldspar altered monzonite from TH26-148 at 147 meters down hole, C. intense biotite altered lapilli tuff cut by intra-mineral monzonite porphyry with associated chalcopyrite mineralization from TH26-148 at 137 meters down hole. Abbreviations: qtz = quartz, cpy = chalcopyrite, bt = biotite, k-spar = potassium feldspar, anh = anhydrite. (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Drill hole TH26-151 intersected the longest interval of continuous porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization drilled to date at the Thira Discovery. Results from drill hole TH26-151 build on results from 2025 and demonstrate that mineralization extends for at least 800 meters east-west and at least 700 meters north-south where it remains open.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drill hole TH26-151 evaluated the northern extent of porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization, and intersected:



675.2 meters of 0.40% copper equivalent* (0.26% Cu, 0.015% Mo, 1.06 g/t Ag, and 0.04 g/t Au, above a 0.10% Cu cutoff grade) from 31.8 meters down hole, including



435.0 meters of 0.49% copper equivalent* (0.31% Cu, 0.022% Mo, 1.24 g/t Ag, and 0.04 g/t Au, above a 0.20% Cu cutoff grade) from 198.0 meters down hole



Near-surface mineralization remains open to the north.





Drill hole TH26-148 was drilled to the south near drill hole TH25-145, and intersected:



483.0 meters of 0.40% copper equivalent* (0.26% Cu, 0.016% Mo, 0.93 g/t Ag and 0.04 g/t Au, above a 0.10% Cu cutoff grade) from 9.00 meters down hole, including



205.5 meters of 0.50% copper equivalent* (0.36% Cu, 0.010% Mo, 1.32 g/t Ag and 0.08 g/t Au, above a 0.30% Cu cutoff grade) from 9.0 meters down hole



Near-surface mineralization remains open to the south.





Significant drill program across the Thira alteration corridor is ongoing: Up to 8,000 meters of drilling at the Thira Discovery, the Camp Lake and Copper Pond targets is in progress.

*Copper equivalent calculation (CuEq) uses metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Mo US$25.00/lb, Au US$2,500/oz and Ag US$25/oz and conceptual recoveries of Cu: 80%, Mo: 80%, Au: 70% and Ag: 65%. CuEq is provided for illustrative purpose only to show the combined grades of Cu, Mo, Au and Ag relative to copper price net of conceptual metallurgical recoveries. Composite intervals are calculated using length weighted averages above the cutoff grades noted above, with up to 20 meters of internal dilution. True thickness of the bulk-tonnage style, stockwork-hosted mineralization is unknown.

"These are impressive results very early in our most significant drill program to date," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Company. "Now is the right time to be drilling out a near-surface copper deposit in this infrastructure rich portion of British Columbia that can be worked year-round".

"The long interval of continuous porphyry-related mineralization in TH26-151 is encouraging as it opens up a large area to the north of the discovery drill holes completed in 2025," commented Steve Blower, VP Exploration, of the Company. "Thira is shaping up to be a large, near-surface zone of copper mineralization with strong continuity."

Expanding the Thira Discovery

The ongoing, spring 2026 drill program at the Poplar Project consists of up to 8,000 meters of drilling across three key target areas, Thira Discovery, Camp Lake and Copper Pond. Two core rigs are currently advancing drill holes at the Thira Discovery with drill holes designed to investigate the lateral and vertical extents of porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization. Drill holes TH26-148 and TH26-151 were the first two holes drilled at the Thira Discovery:

Drill hole TH26-151 evaluated the northern extent of porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization (Figure 1). The hole was drilled to the north at a dip of -55 o from the same pad as drill hole TH25-039 and returned 675.2 meters of 0.40% CuEq * (0.26% Cu, 0.015% Mo, 1.06 g/t Ag, and 0.04 g/t Au, Table 1) starting at 31.8 meters down hole (Table 1, Figure 2) including 435.0 meters of 0.49% CuEq * (0.31% Cu, 0.022% Mo, 1.24 g/t Ag, and 0.04 g/t Au, Table 1), from 198 meters down hole. Mineralization across this lower sub-interval consists of chalcopyrite-molybdenite bearing stockwork and multi-stage porphyry-related veins with disseminated chalcopyrite (Figure 3). Results from drill hole TH26-151 expands the footprint of mineralization 200 meters to the north where it remains open.





evaluated the northern extent of porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization (Figure 1). The hole was drilled to the north at a dip of -55 from the same pad as drill hole TH25-039 and returned * (0.26% Cu, 0.015% Mo, 1.06 g/t Ag, and 0.04 g/t Au, Table 1) starting at 31.8 meters down hole (Table 1, Figure 2) including * (0.31% Cu, 0.022% Mo, 1.24 g/t Ag, and 0.04 g/t Au, Table 1), from 198 meters down hole. Mineralization across this lower sub-interval consists of chalcopyrite-molybdenite bearing stockwork and multi-stage porphyry-related veins with disseminated chalcopyrite (Figure 3). Results from drill hole TH26-151 expands the footprint of mineralization 200 meters to the north where it remains open. Drill hole TH26-148 evaluated the vertical extent of porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization intersected in drill hole TH25-145 (Figure 1). The hole was drilled steeply to the south and intersected 483.0 meters of 0.40% CuEq* (0.26% Cu, 0.016% Mo, 0.93 g/t Ag and 0.04 g/t Au, Table 1) from 9.0 meters down hole, including 205.5 meters of 0.50% CuEq* (0.36% Cu, 0.010% Mo, 1.32 g/t Ag and 0.08 g/t Au, Table 1). Porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization in drill hole TH26-148 consists of chalcopyrite-molybdenite bearing stockwork and multi-stage porphyry-related veins that crosscut intensely biotite altered volcaniclastics and plagioclase-biotite monzonite porphyries (Figure 4). Further drilling along this fence to the south is warranted (Figure 2).

These new drill results continue to highlight a significant zone of near-surface, porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization that spans at least 800 meters east-west, at least 700 meters north-south and from near-surface to at least 500 meters depth.

Testing Additional Porphyry Targets

Intervening drill holes TH26-149 and TH26-150 were drilled at the Camp Lake target and the results are pending. Drilling at the Camp Lake target is designed to evaluate the porphyry-related mineralization potential of largely untested, coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies (see the Company's news release dated June 16, 2025). Drilling will resume at Camp Lake followed by Copper Pond once drilling at the Thira Discovery is complete.

Table 1. Assay Results for Drill holes TH26-148 and TH26-151

Hole ID Cutoff From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq* (%) TH26-148 >0.1% Cu 9.00 492.00 483.00 0.26 0.016 0.044 0.93 0.40 including >0.2% Cu 9.00 291.00 282.00 0.34 0.012 0.064 1.22 0.47 including >0.3% Cu 9.00 214.50 205.50 0.36 0.010 0.076 1.32 0.50



















TH26-151 >0.1% Cu 31.80 707.00 675.20 0.26 0.015 0.037 1.06 0.40 including >0.2% Cu 198.00 633.00 435.00 0.31 0.022 0.037 1.24 0.49 including >0.3% Cu 352.80 444.00 91.20 0.35 0.032 0.035 1.15 0.61 including >0.3% Cu 492.00 579.00 87.00 0.39 0.016 0.046 1.71 0.54

*Copper equivalent calculation (CuEq) uses metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Mo US$25.00/lb, Au US$2,500/oz and Ag US$25/oz and conceptual recoveries of Cu: 80%, Mo: 80%, Au: 70% and Ag: 65%. Metallurgical test work has not been performed on core from the Thira Discovery target, therefore it is uncertain which metals would report to potential concentrates - recoveries are conceptual in nature. CuEq is provided for illustrative purpose only to show the combined grades of Cu, Mo, Au and Ag relative to copper price net of conceptual metallurgical recoveries. CuEq% = Cu% + (Au g/t x (Au recovery / Cu recovery) x [Au price US$/oz ÷ 31] / [Cu price US$/lb x 22.04623]) + (Ag g/t x (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) x [Ag price US$/oz ÷ 31] / [Cu price US$/lb x 22.04623] + (Mo grade % x (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) x [Mo price US$/lb x 2204.623] / [Cu price US$/lb x 2204.623]). CuEq Intervals previously reported in 2025 have been recalculated using updated metal prices. Composite intervals are calculated using length-weighted averages above the cutoff grades noted above, with up to 20 meters of internal dilution. True thickness of the bulk-tonnage style, stockwork-hosted mineralization is unknown.

Figure 1. Map of the Thira Discovery target showing the location of previously reported drill holes with selected highlights and newly reported drill holes TH26-148 and TH25-151. Results for holes TH26-154, 156, 157, 158, and 159 are pending. See footnote below Table 1 for CuEq calculation inputs. CuEq Intervals previously reported in 2025 have been recalculated using updated metal prices. See references1,2 below for sources of historical drill data.

Figure 2. North-south section (8400E, A-A') showing copper and molybdenum assays down hole for drill holes TH26-148 and TH26-151 and previously reported drill holes TH25-139 and TH25-145. CuEq Intervals previously reported in 2025 have been recalculated using updated metal prices. See Table 1 and associated footnotes for CuEq metal and calculation inputs.

Figure 3. Core photos of TH25-148 and TH25-151. A. interval of quartz-chalcopyrite cemented breccia cutting k-feldspar altered monzonite from TH26-151 at 301 meters downhole, B. porphyry-related stockwork showing complex vein relationships cutting biotite-k-feldspar altered monzonite from TH26-148 at 147 meters down hole, C. intense biotite altered lapilli tuff cut by intra-mineral monzonite porphyry with associated chalcopyrite mineralization from TH26-148 at 137 meters down hole. Abbreviations: qtz = quartz, cpy = chalcopyrite, bt = biotite, k-spar = potassium feldspar, anh = anhydrite.

Table 2. Collar information for drill holes TH26-148 and TH26-151

Hole ID Easting* Northing* Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) TH26-148 628401 5978002 1108 180 -85 603 TH26-151 628404 5978090 1094 360 -55 726

^UTM NAD83 Z 09

Poplar Project

The 44,200-hectare Poplar Project located in central British Columbia covers Mesozoic aged arc-related volcanic, sedimentary and intrusive rocks considered prospective for porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. In addition to the Thira Discovery target, the Poplar Project also hosts the Poplar deposit, a near-surface porphyry-related copper and gold system. The Thira Discovery target is approximately 10 km south of the Poplar deposit. Vizsla Copper has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Poplar Project through a series of expenditure commitments and annual cash payments until 2027.

Sampling, Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of Vizsla Copper's geologists, and all drill core analytical results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance and quality control program (QA/QC). The drill core was sawn in half at Vizsla Copper's dedicated and secure core logging and processing facility near Houston, British Columbia.

Half of the drill core was sampled and shipped by a bonded courier in sealed and secured woven polyester bags to the ALS Global preparation facilities in Kamloops, British Columbia, and the chain of custody was continuously monitored. Core samples were prepared using ALS standard preparation procedure PREP-31A which involves crushing the sample to 70% less than 2mm, followed by a riffle split of 250g, and then a pulverised split to better than 85% passing 75 microns.

Following sample preparation, the pulps were sent to the ALS Global analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. ALS Global is registered to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures.

Drill core samples were analyzed for 48 elements, including Cu, Ag, Mo by ICP-MS on a 0.25-gram aliquot using a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61). Gold was analyzed by fire assay on a 30-gram aliquot with an AES finish (inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy - method Au-ICP21).

In addition to ALS Global laboratory QA/QC protocols, Vizsla implements a rigorous internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of field and lab duplicates, certified reference materials (standards prepared by an independent lab) and blanks into the sample stream. Data verification of the analytical results includes a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results, and the procedures and results are considered acceptable.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a critical-minerals focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Palmer VMS project in Southeast Alaska, and its Poplar and Woodjam porphyry-related projects in British Columbia.

All of the Company's projects are well situated amongst significant infrastructure. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of the properties within its portfolio in addition to value-accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in stable mining jurisdictions, and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Vizsla Copper. Dr. Leslie is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project.

Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The technical information has not been verified by Vizsla Copper and may in some instances be unverifiable, and the Company encourages readers to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating this technical information.

References

1. Wagner, D. (1995), Soil sampling and percussion drilling on the Thira Property, Omineca Mining District, BC, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24109, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris



2. Wagner, D. (1996), Assessment report, Diamond drilling on the Thira Property, Omineca Mining District, BC, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24392, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). "Forward-looking statements" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, the results from work performed to date; the magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the anticipated advancement of the Company's mineral properties, including but not limited to the drilling program and the analysis and results referenced herein, including the timing, scope and execution thereof; exploration and development, expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits; underground exploration potential; costs and timing of future exploration; exploration prospects of mineral properties; the realization of the expected economics of mineral properties; future growth potential of mineral properties; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.

Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements or implied by forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact: Craig Parry, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 364-2215, Email: [email protected]