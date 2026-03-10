Vizsla Copper Appoints Shawn Matthews as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Shawn Matthews as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Shawn Matthews is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Hondius Capital Management, a global alternative asset manager. In this role, he has oversight of and responsibility for all firm investments. Mr. Matthews has been actively investing in global markets for over 30 years, with the majority of his career focused on trading across asset classes.

Prior to founding Hondius Capital Management, Mr. Matthews served as Chief Executive Officer of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. from 2009 through April 2018. Before becoming CEO, he held a number of senior investment leadership roles at Cantor Fitzgerald, including Head of Capital Markets and Head of Mortgage Trading. Earlier in his career, Mr. Matthews worked as a fixed income derivatives trader, traded privatization certificates in Eastern Europe, and later founded both an equity-focused hedge fund, Alchemist Capital Management, and a fixed income broker-dealer, West Side Capital.

Mr. Matthews holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Fairfield University and an MBA from Hofstra University.

"We are very pleased to welcome Shawn as Strategic Advisor to the Company. Shawn brings an exceptional depth of experience in the capital markets and a strong track record of engagement with government and regulatory bodies. His insight and relationships will significantly strengthen our strategic positioning as we advance the Palmer Project in Alaska, particularly through enhanced government relations and broader market engagement," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman and CEO

"I am excited to join Vizsla Copper in an advisory capacity during such a dynamic period for copper as a critical mineral. The Company's strategic focus on high-potential, jurisdictionally safe assets like the Palmer Project-- with its existing high-grade resources, expansion upside, and supportive regulatory environment--aligns perfectly with the macro tailwinds driving copper demand. Having spent my career building and advising on investment platforms in volatile and high-growth markets, I see tremendous opportunity to support Vizsla Copper's team in executing their vision, enhancing capital efficiency, and delivering results for stakeholders. I look forward to contributing my experience to help accelerate the Company's path toward development and discovery success," commented Shawn Matthews, Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Omnibus Plan"), it has granted 600,000 stock options (each, an "Option") at an exercise price of $1.38 and 100,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to an advisor of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years and will vest over the next two years and the RSUs will vest in three equal annual instalments commencing on the first anniversary of the grant date.

The Omnibus Plan and all issuances granted under the Omnibus Plan are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and disinterested shareholder approval. These approvals will be sought at the Company's next annual general meeting to be held in Q3 2026.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a critical-minerals focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Palmer VMS project in Southeast Alaska, and its Poplar and Woodjam porphyry-related projects in British Columbia.

All of the Company's projects are well situated amongst significant infrastructure. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of the properties within its portfolio in addition to value-accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in stable mining jurisdictions, and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver Corp. and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp, a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact: Craig Parry, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 364-2215 | Email: [email protected]