VIZSLA COPPER RECEIVES DRILLING PERMIT FOR THE COPPERVIEW PROJECT, SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has received an exploration permit for its 11,630 hectare, 100% controlled Copperview Project (the "Copperview Project"), central British Columbia.

HIGHLIGHTS

Figure 1. Map of the Copperview Project showing the location of the M5 target in relation to a regional magnetic-high lineament and Kodiak Copper’s Gate discovery2. The untested M5 chargeability-high anomaly (250m depth slice) is shown with survey lines from 2024 and 2025. (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Permit approval: A 5-year Multi-Year Area Based (MYAB) permit has been granted for planned drill programs at the Copperview Project, southern BC.

A 5-year Multi-Year Area Based (MYAB) permit has been granted for planned drill programs at the Copperview Project, southern BC. Approved activities: The permit allows for drilling at multiple sites and as well as limited construction and modification of exploration access trails.

The permit allows for drilling at multiple sites and as well as limited construction and modification of exploration access trails. Exploration to commence: Planning is underway for a drill program later in the year focused on evaluating the porphyry-related copper potential of the previously undrilled M5 target, central to the project area.

"The grant of this drill permit represents a key milestone for the Company as we advance our pipeline of copper, and other critical mineral exploration projects," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Company. "The M5 target has been refined through systematic exploration programs over the last two years. We look forward to announcing more detailed drilling plans in due course, which we anticipate commencing this fall."

"The Vizsla Copper exploration team is excited to evaluate the previously undrilled M5 target area with core drilling," commented Steve Blower, VP Exploration. "It's location, geology, and geophysical signatures warrant drill testing in this region known for economic copper-gold porphyry related deposits."

Multi-Year Exploration Permit

The Company has been notified by the BC Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals that it's Notice of Work application for a 5-year MYAB permit under the BC Mines Act has been approved. The permit area is contained within the Company's 11,630 hectare mineral tenure land position located near Princeton, British Columbia.

Permitted activities include core drilling and limited construction of access trails under rigorous environmental conditions.

Copperview M5 Target

Drilling will focus on the recently defined M5 target, central to the Copperview Project (see June 11th, 2025, News Release, Figure 1). The till-concealed M5 target, largely defined on the basis of ground and airborne geophysical data, comprises a broadly northwest-southeast oriented >20 mv/v chargeability-high anomaly that spans 2.5 by 1.4 kilometers (Figure 1). The core of the chargeability-high anomaly is spatially associated with a strong conductivity-high (resistivity-low) anomaly observed in ground IP data as well as the recently compiled MobileMT1 survey (see November 2nd, 2023, News Release) and a marked break (magnetic-low anomaly) in north-trending regional-scale magnetic-high lineaments. The M5 target is along trend, 6.5 kilometers north of Kodiak Copper's Gate discovery2 (Figure 1). Porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization at the Gate discovery is spatially associated with a strong chargeability-high coincident with a similar break in the regional-scale magnetic-high lineament (Figure 1).

Planning is underway for an inaugural drill program focused on the M5 target, anticipated to commence in the fall 2026. Details of the drill program will be announced prior to mobilization of crews and a drill rig.

Figure 1. Map of the Copperview Project showing the location of the M5 target in relation to a regional magnetic-high lineament and Kodiak Copper's Gate discovery2. The untested M5 chargeability-high anomaly (250m depth slice) is shown with survey lines from 2024 and 2025.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a critical-minerals focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Palmer VMS project in Southeast Alaska, and its Poplar and Woodjam porphyry-related projects in British Columbia.

All of the Company's projects are well situated amongst significant infrastructure. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of the properties within its portfolio in addition to value-accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in stable mining jurisdictions, and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Vizsla Copper. Dr. Leslie is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project.

Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The technical information has not been verified by Vizsla Copper and may in some instances be unverifiable, and the Company encourages readers to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating this technical information. Investors are cautioned that mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Copperview.

References

1. Weicker, R. (2021), Report on geochemistry and geophysics activities 2021 on the Copperview North Property, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 39955, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris 2. Kodiak Copper October 22nd, 2020 News Release, kodiakcoppercorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). "Forward-looking statements" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, the results from work performed to date; the magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the anticipated advancement of the Company's mineral properties, including but not limited to the drilling program and the analysis and results referenced herein, including the timing, scope and execution thereof; exploration and development, expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits; underground exploration potential; costs and timing of future exploration; exploration prospects of mineral properties; the realization of the expected economics of mineral properties; future growth potential of mineral properties; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.

Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements or implied by forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact: Craig Parry, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer; Tel: (604) 364-2215 | Email: [email protected]