Vizsla Copper Secures Extension of Trust Land Lease at the Palmer Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached agreeable terms with the Alaska Mental Health Trust Land Office ("TLO") to extend Upland Mining Lease 9100759 for an additional seven years, through August 31, 2033.

This lease extension ensures continuity of exploration and technical work at the Palmer Project, Vizsla Copper's critical minerals asset in Southeast Alaska, including advancement of regional exploration in areas directly adjacent to the project's mineral resource (see the updated mineral resource estimate effective January 13, 20251).

Highlights

Agreement reached with TLO to extend the Palmer Project Upland Mining Lease through August 31, 2033





All federal and state permits in place to support ongoing exploration and technical study data collection





Palmer's 62,500- acre mineral land package is located entirely within an area designated by the State of Alaska for multi-use, including mineral development

Craig Parry, Executive Chairman and CEO, commented:

"Securing this lease extension provides long-term certainty for continued exploration at Palmer. The project sits within a state-designated multi-use forest that was specifically created to balance environmental protection with responsible resource development. We believe the Palmer Project can advance in a way that reflects that original vision."

Peter Mercer, Senior Vice President, Alaska, added:

"With state and federal permits in place and secure mineral tenure, we are advancing the technical studies required to move the Palmer Project toward economic evaluation. The 2026 diamond drilling and surface field programs are being finalized with crews expected to mobilize in May. As planning progresses, we will provide advance notice of field activities through social media and local communication channels."

Secure Tenure and Advanced Project Readiness

With the agreed lease extension, the Palmer Project now benefits from long-term mineral tenure, providing a stable platform for continued exploration and technical studies.

The project is supported by a comprehensive regulatory framework, with all required federal and state permits in place to support ongoing exploration and the collection of data necessary for economic studies. The federal Plan of Operations remains in effect without expiration, while the state Plan of Operations is valid with the option of a renewable five-year term after 2028.

Together, this combination of secure land tenure, available permits, and advanced technical work positions the Palmer Project for systematic advancement toward economic evaluation.

Land-Use Framework

Palmer Project's land tenure is located within and adjacent to the Haines State Forest, a large, contiguous management area in the Chilkat Valley that is specifically designated by the State of Alaska for multiple uses. The State Forest was created to support a balanced combination of resource development, timber harvest, recreation, and other economic activities while maintaining environmental and cultural values across the region. This multi-use designation provides a clear and predictable land-use framework for responsible mineral exploration and development.

Within this broader management area, the Palmer Project's approximately 62,500-acre land package lies within a well-recognized volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) belt known for its critical-minerals endowment. The region hosts significant mineral occurrences, deposits, and operating mines. A substantial portion of the project area is leased from the Alaska Mental Health Trust. These lands were selected by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources in 1994 for inclusion in the Trust's land base. This area and was chosen specifically for their high mineral potential.

The current land-use structure in the Chilkat Valley reflects a historic Consensus Agreement2 reached in 1982 among environmental organizations, industry representatives, local governments, and state and federal agencies. This agreement resulted in the creation of the Alaska Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve, with a conservation-first mandate, while the surrounding Haines State Forest was established as a multiple-use area intended to support responsible resource development. The compromise was widely described as an "Alaskan solution" to land management conflicts, balancing conservation priorities with economic opportunity.

Commitment to Responsible Development

Vizsla Copper recognizes that the Palmer Project is located within a region of significant ecological, cultural, and community importance. As the 2026 field season is being planned, Vizsla's approach to project development will be guided by a commitment to listen, learn, and understand all community perspectives. Our approach is guided by the same Alaskan solution that shaped the original Chilkat Valley consensus: collaboration, transparency, and respect for multiple land uses.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a critical-minerals focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Palmer VMS project in Southeast Alaska, and its Poplar and Woodjam porphyry-related projects in British Columbia.

All of the Company's projects are well situated amongst significant infrastructure. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of the properties within its portfolio in addition to value-accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in stable mining jurisdictions, and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Mercer, P.Geo., Senior Vice President for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Mercer is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

References

SRK - Parsons, B. and Kelloff, K. (2025). NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate, Palmer Project, Alaska, USA. Report prepared for Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. Effective Date: January 13, 2025 Consensus Agreement - Chapter 1 - Haines State Forest Management Plan (https://forestry.alaska.gov/Assets/pdfs/timber/haines/hsfpfinal.pdf) Enacting Legislation (Governing Statutes & Regulations) - Appendix A - Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve Management Plan (https://dnr.alaska.gov/parks/plans/eaglpln/cbepcomplete.pdf)

