Vizsla Copper Receives Letter of Support from Alaska Governor and Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans at the Palmer Project

HIGHLIGHTS

Figure 1: Southwest looking view of the Palmer Project showing the distribution of under-explored high-grade exploration targets. See references below for sources of data. (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Letter of Support from the Governor of Alaska recognizing the Palmer Project as a strategically important advanced exploration asset aligned with state and national critical mineral objectives.





recognizing the Palmer Project as a strategically important advanced exploration asset aligned with state and national critical mineral objectives. 2026 critical mineral exploration planning underway , targeting up to 10,000 metres of diamond drilling to expand known high-grade copper, zinc, silver and gold mineralization and test high-priority targets across the Palmer land package.





, targeting up to 10,000 metres of diamond drilling to expand known high-grade copper, zinc, silver and gold mineralization and test high-priority targets across the Palmer land package. Comprehensive compilation and reinterpretation of historical and recent datasets , integrating lithology, structure, geochemistry, and geophysics using modern 3D modeling tools.





, integrating lithology, structure, geochemistry, and geophysics using modern 3D modeling tools. Technical work advancing toward inclusion of barite in future mineral resource estimates, reflecting its growing strategic and industrial importance.





in future mineral resource estimates, reflecting its growing strategic and industrial importance. Expanded evaluation of additional critical minerals, including cobalt, germanium, and gallium, across more than 15 known mineralized showings, with only three currently included in the existing mineral resource estimate.

Mike Dunleavy, Governor of Alaska, commented:

"You have my full support in continuing the exploration and development of the Palmer Project through this new relationship, which stands to strengthen Alaska's role in meeting national critical mineral objectives while bringing lasting economic benefits to Southeast communities."

Craig Parry, Chairman and CEO of Vizsla Copper, added:

"Receiving formal support from the Governor of Alaska is a strong endorsement of the Palmer Project and its importance to both the State and U.S. critical mineral supply chains. While our approach to Palmer in 2026 remains disciplined and technically driven, the scale of opportunity is significant. Through aggressive exploration and development efforts, we are positioning Palmer for meaningful growth while maintaining a responsible and methodical development path."

2026 Exploration Planning1

Exploration planning for the 2026 field season is currently being finalized and is expected to include up to 10,000 metres of diamond drilling, focused on expanding known zones of mineralization and testing high-priority exploration targets across the Palmer Project.

Vizsla Copper has secured More Core Diamond Drilling Services Ltd. as its diamond drilling contractor for the 2026 season. More Core has operated on the Palmer Project for several years and brings a strong safety culture, extensive site familiarity, and proven operational performance. Diamond drilling efficiencies have improved materially year over year, reflecting contractor continuity, improved logistics, and increasingly refined drill targeting.

In parallel with drilling preparations, Vizsla Copper is advancing a comprehensive technical rebuild of the Palmer geological framework. Working in combination with its in-house geological team, the Company has engaged Convolutions Geoscience to spearhead the compilation and reinterpretation of all geophysical datasets, including historical and recent airborne, ground, and borehole geophysical surveys. This work is focused on refining drill targets, helping to prioritize untested anomalies, and improving confidence in subsurface interpretations.

At the same time, Rangefront Mining Services has been retained to lead the lithological, structural, and geochemical compilation and analysis. Rangefront will integrate historical datasets with modern three-dimensional modeling and interpretation techniques. Together, these efforts are designed to rebuild the Palmer geological model at both the deposit and district scale, strengthening exploration targeting and supporting future resource growth.

Barite and Polymetallic Resource Advancement2

Barite represents a key strategic component of the Palmer Project and will be included in ongoing technical work. The January 2025 mineral resource estimate confirms substantial barite mineralization is associated with Palmer's polymetallic VMS system; however, barite is not currently factored in mineral resource cutoff grade calculations.

2018 metallurgical test work has demonstrated that barite at Palmer can be recovered as a premium-quality, market-ready concentrate meeting API and EPA specifications for oilfield drilling-grade barite, with recoveries exceeding 90% and high specific gravity. Barite recovery can be achieved through a relatively simple flowsheet as a co-product of copper and zinc processing, offering the potential to enhance project economics while reducing waste.

Vizsla Copper is completing the technical work required to support the formal inclusion of barite into future mineral resource cutoff calculations, including refinement of geological and specific gravity models, confirmatory sampling and assaying, and updated market and economic analysis. Incorporating barite is expected to further strengthen Palmer's positioning as a multi-critical-mineral asset aligned with U.S. domestic supply priorities.

Critical Minerals Evaluation

An in-depth review of additional critical minerals is underway across the Palmer Project. To date, more than 15 mineralized showings have been identified, with historical work primarily focused on base and precious metal resource evaluation. The current program expands this scope by assessing the presence and distribution of critical elements such as cobalt, germanium, and gallium. This work aims to determine their potential significance for future exploration and resource development.

Digital Marketing Services Agreement

The Company further reports that it has entered into an agreement with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") dated January 26, 2026 (the "Machai Agreement"), pursuant to which Machai will provide a digital marketing campaign. The term of the Machai agreement is for 6-month for a total retainer of C$600,000 (plus GST), to be paid up front.

Under the Machai agreement, Machai will execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company commencing in January, 2026, including branding and content creation, data optimization services, including search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, e-mail marketing and brand marketing.

Machai is a marketing, advertising and public awareness firm based out of Vancouver, B.C., specializing in advertising and public awareness in the metals and mining, technology, and special situation sectors.

The payment described herein will come from the Company's general working capital account. Other than as discussed herein, Machai does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the company or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Machai is arm's length to the company, and the Machai agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a critical mineral focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Palmer VMS project in Southeast Alaska, and its Poplar and Woodjam porphyry-related projects in Central and Southern British Columbia. All of the Company's projects are well situated amongst significant infrastructure. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of the properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdictions of Alaska and British Columbia, and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Mercer, P.Geo., Senior Vice President for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Mercer is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

1 SRK - Parsons, B. and Kelloff, K. (2025). NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate, Palmer Project, Alaska, USA. Report prepared for Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. Effective Date: January 13, 2025

2 SGS Canada Inc., 2018. An Investigation into the Barite Metallurgical Testwork on the Palmer VMS Project. Unpublished company report prepared for Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., Project 14063-002 –Final Report, 236 p.

