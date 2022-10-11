VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES U.S. TRADING ON THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET UNDER SYMBOL VCUFF

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSX.V: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRA: 97E) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States, and its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "VCUFF". Vizsla Copper will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "VCU" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "97E".

"Vizsla Copper's entry onto the OTCQB marks another milestone in the Company's growth," said Chris Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer and Director. "We are very excited to start trading on the OTCQB, which will increase exposure and liquidity for Vizsla Copper in the United States".

ABOUT VIZSLA COPPER

Vizsla Copper is a mineral exploration and development company focused on its interests in three British Columbia copper projects; the Blueberry project, the Carruthers Pass project, and, following closing of the Arrangement, the Woodjam Project.

