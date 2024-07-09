Vivreau Unveils Groundbreaking Extra C-Tap Water Dispenser

New Dispenser Reduces CO2 Emissions by 86% and Offers Versatile Water Options

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Vivreau , North America's leading sustainable water solutions provider, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative, new Extra C-Tap water dispenser. With its advanced micro-filtration technology, the new dispenser offers five water types including unchilled and chilled still, chilled semi-sparkling and sparkling, and on-demand hot water, ensuring excellent-tasting water.

Vivreau Extra C-Tap (CNW Group/VIVREAU Advanced Water Systems)

A United Nations University Report found that the world currently generates around 600 billion plastic bottles annually, amounting to approximately 25 million tons of plastic waste, the majority of which is not recycled. Helping businesses meet their climate goals, the new Extra C-Tap is built with sustainability in mind, producing 86% less CO2 emissions than single-use plastic bottles and 64% less than traditional water coolers. It features low-energy consumption options, including boiler standby and night modes.

"We're thrilled to launch a cutting-edge product that builds upon the features of Vivreau's best-selling Vi Tap Dispenser, making it our most versatile water dispenser to date," said Tom Spillane, Vice President of Technical Excellence at Vivreau. "With its variety of options and state-of-the-art technology, the Extra C-Tap is an environmentally-friendly alternative to plastic water bottles, and will serve as a premium amenity for an optimal water sensory experience."

Other Extra C-Tap features include:

ThermalGate™, an exclusive disinfection technology that periodically heats to 257 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent retrograde contamination and kill viruses and bacteria

Proven filtration technology ensures excellent-tasting cold and hot water and prevents limescale

Sleek and stylish brushed stainless-steel designer tap with a glass touch panel above the counter

Also available in Still-&-Sparkling-only option without hot water

An optional Easy Access Panel to create a barrier-free, inclusive working environment, which can be positioned to provide easy access for wheelchair users; helps meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements

Tailored water portioning for precisely filling glasses and bottles at the push of a button

The Extra C-Tap will be available for installations starting October 1, 2024, and will replace the top selling Vi Tap dispensers, which will be phased out in early 2025.

In addition, Vivreau is also introducing a new Lounge Bottle , ideal for meeting rooms, hotels, restaurants and hospitality lounges. Like all Vivreau bottles, the Lounge Bottle is fully customizable with logos and branding. Made with premium glass designed for use in commercial dishwashers, the 750 milliliter Lounge Bottle is a reusable glass bottle for use with the Extra C-Tap and Vivreau's complete range of dispensing and bottling solutions.

To learn more about the Extra C-Tap, please visit https://vivreauwater.com/products/extra-c-tap .

About Vivreau

Vivreau embraces this simple idea: local water can be transformed to be even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint. In 2009, Vivreau Water revolutionized the sustainable office water dispenser market in North America. Vivreau dispensers connect to already existing water sources to provide delicious, micro-filtered still, sparkling, and hot water without the need for plastic bottles or cans. A familiar name in the hospitality sector for enabling restaurants to bottle and sell their own water, and a common sight in offices and boardrooms across North America as a way of increasing morale and brand awareness, Vivreau continues to grow with innovative new solutions for hygiene-sensitive environments.

SOURCE VIVREAU Advanced Water Systems

Media Contact: Logan Findlay, 604-440-8999, [email protected]