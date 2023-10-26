VIVREAU EXPANDS PRODUCT LINE WITH LARQ BOTTLES

Collaboration provides sustainable choice for on-the-go hydration

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Vivreau, a leading provider of sustainable hydration solutions, today announced the expansion of its product line to include the LARQ Bottle PureVis™ and LARQ Bottle Twist Top. The collaboration with health and wellness brand LARQ enhances the availability of safe and sustainable hydration solutions both at work and at play.

The first self-cleaning bottle, LARQ addresses the common pain point of reusable personal bottles by using patented UV-C LED technology to sanitize the water and the bottle. Now available to the Vivreau community through an exclusive collaboration. (CNW Group/VIVREAU Advanced Water Systems)

Vivreau's commitment to sustainable hydration and great tasting water is centered around its micro-filtered still and sparkling water dispensers that promote the use of local water sources and reusable bottles. LARQ Bottles will now provide an on-the-go option for personal use while still offering custom branding and personalization options, making them a popular corporate gifting option ahead of the holidays.

The LARQ Bottle PureVis™ addresses the most common pain points of personal bottles - odor and contamination, difficulty cleaning, and access to pure drinking water. LARQ's patented UV-C LED technology intelligently activates every two hours in a self-cleaning mode, basking the water and the inner surface in purifying UV light to keep the bottle – and the water – free of germs.

"We are thrilled to offer LARQ bottles to our Vivreau community," explains Drew Hamilton, Managing Director at Vivreau. "Partnering with an innovation powerhouse in LARQ to further promote sustainable hydration solutions provides our customers with an exciting new option for clean and stylish hydration. LARQ bottles are the perfect complement to Vivreau's portfolio of premium water dispensers."

The LARQ Bottle PureVis™ is the world's first self-cleaning water bottle and water purification system that includes proprietary PureVis™ technology to eliminate up to 99% of bio-contaminants such as E.coli from the water and bottle. Available in 500ml and 740ml sizes, both the LARQ Bottle PureVis™ and LARQ Bottle Twist Top feature double-wall vacuum insulation to keep water hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. Made from high-quality, sustainable materials, this eco-friendly design ensures they are a responsible choice for the environmentally conscious.

The addition of the LARQ bottles to the Vivreau product line complements its iconic glass bottles used in restaurants, board rooms, and other hosting environments focused on reducing their environmental footprint while enjoying the benefits of purified, great-tasting water served in bespoke branded bottles.

LARQ bottles will be available for purchase through existing Vivreau distribution channels. For more information on the LARQ bottles and the rest of Vivreau's bottles and accessories, please visit https://vivreauwater.com/products/exclusive-vivreau-bottles/.

About Vivreau:

Vivreau Water embraces this simple idea: local water can be transformed to be even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint. In 2009, Vivreau Water revolutionized the sustainable office water dispenser market in North America. Vivreau dispensers connect to already existing water sources to provide delicious, micro-filtered still, sparkling, and hot water without the need for plastic bottles or cans. A familiar name in the hospitality sector for enabling restaurants to bottle and sell their own water, and a common sight in offices and boardrooms across North America as a way of increasing morale and brand awareness, Vivreau continues to grow with innovative new solutions for hygiene-sensitive environments.

Vivreau remains the responsible hydration brand of choice for forward-thinking facilities around the world. For more information on Vivreau, please visit www.vivreauwater.com.

About LARQ:

LARQ combines innovative technology with inspirational design to help people access pristine, sustainable drinking water anytime and anywhere.

Committed to sustainability, every LARQ purchase gives back, expanding access to clean drinking water worldwide, and working to eliminate single-use plastic pollution.

The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Calif.

Join the conversation and pledge to #DrinkBrilliantly by following LARQ on Instagram and LinkedIn. For more information about LARQ, please visit www.livelarq.com.

SOURCE VIVREAU Advanced Water Systems

For further information: Shannon Ward, [email protected], 1 (877) 999 1044