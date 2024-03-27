Vivreau Brings AI to Water Industry - Unveils new Vivreau Product Assistant

ROCKAWAY, NJ, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Vivreau, a world leader in sustainable solutions, is bringing AI-driven automation to support its clients. The Vivreau Product Assistant will provide 24/7 product and service support.

"By harnessing the power of AI, we can increase access to our sustainable water solutions," explains Drew Hamilton, Managing Director at Vivreau. "The Product Assistant will help our clients get the most out of their dispensers – be it for commercial kitchens, corporate offices, hospitality, healthcare, or other use cases."

The Vivreau Product Assistant offers four core benefits:

24/7 Support - Providing quick and accurate support, clients can seek assistance at any time, even outside regular business hours.

- Providing quick and accurate support, clients can seek assistance at any time, even outside regular business hours. Reduce Dispenser Downtime – Diagnose and resolve issues through step-by-step instructions tailored to the user

– Diagnose and resolve issues through step-by-step instructions tailored to the user Live Chat - Vivreau technicians are available for live chat support by text, phone, or video

- Vivreau technicians are available for live chat support by text, phone, or video Accessibility and Inclusivity – Communication is available in multiple languages, using written and/or speech to reduce the time searching for information and support.

After an 11-month pilot project, the Vivreau Product Assistant is now available to all Vivreau clients directly through the www.vivreauwater.com and QR codes that will be distributed to all client sites.

"My hope," remarks Hamilton, "is that this advancement inspires more people to consider plastic-free solutions in their workplace."

About Vivreau

Vivreau Water embraces this simple idea: local water can be transformed into something even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint. In 2009, Vivreau Water revolutionized the sustainable office water dispenser market in North America. Vivreau dispensers connect to already existing water sources to provide delicious, micro-filtered still, sparkling, and hot water without the need for plastic bottles or cans. A familiar name in the hospitality sector for enabling restaurants to bottle and sell their own water, and a common sight in offices and boardrooms across North America as a way of increasing morale and brand awareness, Vivreau continues to grow with innovative new solutions for hygiene-sensitive environments.

As a certified "Buy one, Pull one" partner, Vivreau has partnered with 4ocean to pull 5lbs of plastic waste out of the ocean – the equivalent of 144 plastic bottles – for every water dispenser sold. Vivreau remains the responsible hydration brand of choice for forward-thinking facilities around the world. For more information on Vivreau, please visit www.vivreauwater.com.

