VIVO Cannabis™ Announces Appointment of Ray Laflamme to the Board

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX: VIVO) (OTCQX: VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ray Laflamme to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), effective as of April 12, 2021.

Mr. Laflamme joined VIVO in August 2018, when it acquired Canna Farms Limited, a company co-founded by Mr. Laflamme and the first licensed producer in British Columbia. He currently serves as the President of Canna Farms, which is the Company's largest subsidiary.

"Ray's long history in Canada's legal cannabis market will bring considerable depth of knowledge to the Board with respect to all aspects of the business from seed to sale, as well as invaluable expertise in the areas of quality assurance and regulatory affairs," said Rick Fitzgerald, interim CEO and Chair of the Board. "As our single largest shareholder and a key member of management, he has a clear interest in the successful execution of our business plan and we look forward to his contributions at the Board level."

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis™ is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. It holds production and sales licences from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor and seasonal airhouse cultivation facilities. VIVO has a collection of premium brands, each targeting different customer segments, including Canna Farms™, Beacon Medical™, Fireside™, Lumina™ and Canadian Bud Collection™. Harvest Medicine, VIVO's patient-centric, scalable network of medical cannabis clinics, has serviced over 150,000 patient visits. VIVO is pursuing several partnership and product development opportunities and is focusing its international efforts on Germany and Australia. For more information visit: www.vivocannabis.com

