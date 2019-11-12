VIVO Cannabis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

NAPANEE, ON, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX-V: VIVO, OTCQX: VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and list its common shares on the TSX.

"The TSX is a premier destination for publicy traded companies and this listing represents a significant milestone for VIVO," said Barry Fishman, CEO. "It also demonstrates our long-term commitment to increasing investor awarness and generating shareholder value as we continue to drive sales in our premium family of brands including Canna Farms™, Beacon Medical™, Fireside™ and Lumina."

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain conditions required by the TSX on or before February 6, 2020. Upon receipt of final TSX approval, VIVO's common shares will be delisted from the TSXV and begin trading on the TSX under the symbol "VIVO."

About VIVO Cannabis™

VIVO, based in Napanee, Ontario, is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. It holds production and sales licenses from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor cultivation facilities with proprietary plant-growing technology at its Canna Farms facility in Hope, B.C., and at its Vanluven facility in Napanee, Ontario. VIVO has a collection of premium brands targeting unique customer segments, including Beacon Medical™, Fireside™, Canna Farms™ and Lumina™. The Company is significantly expanding its production capacity and distribution channels; growing its domestic medical cannabis platform, including Harvest Medicine, its patient-centric, highly scalable network of specialty medical cannabis clinics and services; promoting production and cultivation innovation and pursuing partnership and product development opportunities; and actively focusing on growth in select international markets, including Germany and Australia. VIVO has a healthy balance sheet and is well-positioned to accelerate its growth in Canada and internationally. For more information visit: www.vivocannabis.com

For further information: VIVO Investor Relations, Michael Bumby, Chief Financial Officer, +1 416-848-9839, ir@vivocannabis.com

