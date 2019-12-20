VIVO Cannabis Inc. Announces Cannabis 2.0 Products

NAPANEE, ON, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX-V: VIVO, OTCQX: VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company") today officially revealed its new Cannabis 2.0. products set to come to market in the coming months across Canada. VIVO will focus on the vape, chocolates and concentrates categories leveraging VIVO's premium adult-use cannabis brands including Canna Farms™ and Fireside™.

"VIVO is committed to changing the way people view cannabis and to enhancing lives. I'm delighted with our Cannabis 2.0. offering. The range is robust and stretches across multiple new legal categories including vapes, chocolates, and concentrates that include kief, rosin, bubble hash, wax and shatter. Coupled with our commitment to quality and consistency in supply, I'm confident that our range of products will help to play a role in decreasing the size of the illicit footprint," said VIVO's CEO, Barry Fishman.

The range of new products includes Canna Farms™ BC Kief, Canna Farms™ BC Bubble Hash, Canna Farms™ BC Live Rosin, and Canna Farms™ BC Hash Rosin. "Our offering for traditional concentrates meets the demand for solvent free products that keep terpenes & flavour intact," said Dan LaFlamme, President, Canna Farms Ltd.

Additionally, VIVO has partnered with a world class and award-winning Belgian chocolatier, Chocolatas, and together have created Fireside™ Edibles – Chocolates. "It is always a sweet day at Chocolatas and today it is especially exciting to launch our Fireside™ chocolates. The assortment includes five presentations including salted caramel, mint, milk and dark chocolate caramel and milk and dark chocolate solid," said Veve Knaepen, Co-Founder, Chocolatas.

In addition, VIVO is set to launch Fireside™ vape kits and cartridges plus the new Fireside X™ sub-brand. Fireside X™ will be used for the Company's wax and shatter products.

VIVO continually reviews and tests all inputs to ensure the highest quality standards are met for all of its products. "VIVO recognizes the recent news and announcements about delaying the launch of vape products by certain provinces. VIVO is committed to working towards meeting the highest standards possible for our consumers – our consumer's safety is at the heart of everything we do", said Barry Fishman, CEO, VIVO Cannabis Inc. "Our ten-point quality control testing and assurance program process for vaped products helps to ensure that all of our hardware and raw materials are sourced from licensed, regulated, trusted and well-established suppliers. Our finished products are checked for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, molds, and other foreign contaminants. Our vape cartridges contain ONLY natural cannabis extract, and cannabis derived terpenes. Importantly, our vape oils do not contain Tocopheryl-acetate, are free from pesticides and contain no propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin or medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) oil," said Mr. Fishman.

VIVO looks forward to introducing Canadian consumers to these exciting new products.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

All dollar amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars. Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding the beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of VIVO and its management regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the expected market availability date of the Company's Cannabis 2.0 product portfolio; the Company's expectations regarding the new cannabis products, including public perception or production capabilities; the Company's expected focus on the chocolates, vape and concentrates categories; the expected brand which the Company's new products including kief, bubble hash, Live Rosin and Hash Rosin will be sold under; the expected variety of products that the Company will offer; the expected brand which the Company's premium chocolate edibles will be sold under; the expected launch of Fireside™ vape kits and cartridges; the expected release of a sub-brand for Fireside™ called Fireside X™; and the expected timing and outcome of regulatory approvals, both domestically and internationally. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including: the Company's Cannabis 2.0 product portfolio may not be available in the market immediately; that the Company's new products may not meet expectations relating to public perception or production capabilities; that the Company may not focus on the chocolates, vape and concentrates categories; that the Company's new products including kief, bubble hash, Live Rosin and Hash Rosin may not be sold under the Canna Farms™ brand; that the Company's premium chocolate edibles may not be sold under the Fireside™ brand; that the Company may not have the variety of brands listed in this news release; that the Company may not launch the Fireside™ vape kits and cartridges; that the Company may not release a sub-brand for Fireside™ called Fireside X™; that the Company may not receive requisite regulatory approvals, or may not receive such approvals in accordance with the expected timeline; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors, and the more extensive risk factors included in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is available on SEDAR, carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About VIVO Cannabis™

VIVO, based in Napanee, Ontario, is recognized for trusted, high-quality products and services. It holds production and sales licences from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor cultivation facilities with proprietary plant-growing technology. VIVO has a collection of premium brands targeting unique customer segments, including Beacon Medical™, FIRESIDE™, Canna Farms™ and Lumina™. In August 2018, VIVO acquired Canna Farms, a premium cannabis company based in Hope, British Columbia. Canna Farms was B.C.'s first Licensed Producer and has several years of craft cultivation experience and expertise, as well as a significant patient base and positive cash flow. The Company is significantly expanding its production capacity and pursuing partnership and product development opportunities domestically, as well as in select international markets, including Germany and Australia. VIVO also operates Harvest Medicine, a patient-centric and highly scalable network of specialty medical cannabis clinics as well as a free telemedicine service. VIVO has a healthy balance sheet and is well-positioned to accelerate its growth in Canada and internationally.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE VIVO Cannabis Inc.

For further information: VIVO Investor Relations; Michael Bumby, Chief Financial Officer, +1 416-848-9839, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.vivocannabis.com/

