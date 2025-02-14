Vivier Delivers the Beauty of Results with Groundbreaking Skincare Concentrate in Conjunction with 25th Anniversary Milestone

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Premium pharmaceutical skincare brand, Vivier, renowned for delivering The Beauty of Results®, proudly introduces Crème 47 Luxe Concentrate. The revolutionary product pushes the boundaries of skincare, offering a new level of comprehensive defense and renewal with a synergistic formula boasting 47 meticulously selected key ingredients designed to rejuvenate, restore, and protect aging skin through four results-boosting complexes.

Crème 47 Luxe Concentrate (CNW Group/Vivier)

Over the past 25 years, the anniversary of which the brand celebrates in 2025, Vivier has been driven by its unwavering mission to empower individuals to look and feel their best. With Crème 47 Luxe Concentrate, the brand sets a new standard in skincare by addressing seven essential skin functions1; intense hydration, skin barrier support, antioxidant defense, boosted collagen & elastin, hyperpigmentation reduction, improved texture, and inflammation reduction.

"Crème 47 represents the entirety of why I started the brand 25 years ago, that is listening to the needs of consumers and providing them with products that deliver real results," says Jess Vivier, Founder of Vivier. "Innovation, science, technology, ingredients, and above all our customers culminate in Crème 47, and we are both proud and excited to share this milestone product as Vivier celebrates a quarter century."

The four results-boosting complexes that make up the Crème 47 formula and their benefits are:

Multi-Function Peptide Complex: Elevates collagen production and elasticity while smoothing fine lines with a blend of 11 advanced peptides MultiWeight Barrier Complex: Protects and strengthens the skin's barrier with fats and lipids of varying molecular weights, promoting hydration and resilience. MultiAction Brightening Complex: Reduces dark spots and brightens skin tone with naturally powerful tyrosinase inhibitors Vitamin C and Arbutin. MultiLayer Growth Factor Complex: Supports efficient cellular functions for skin that is fuller, firmer, and more luminous powered by Polyamine-DAB®, Vivier's patented growth factor technology.

Designed for mature skin, Crème 47 is ideal for those seeking smoother, firmer, and more radiant skin. It complements in-clinic treatments and enhances results from other products in the Vivier line, combining luxurious texture with unparalleled efficacy. The product, which retails for $395.00 CAD, underscores Vivier's dedication to excellence, making it a must-have for anyone looking to invest in their skin's future.

_________________________ 1 After an eight week clinical trial, Crème 47 proved successful in addressing these functions. 100% of users agree that skin feels more hydrated & feels hydrated all day. 89% agree there's significant improvement in skin's barrier function and their skin feels protected, stronger, more resilient from extreme indoor and outdoor climate changes. 89% agree skin has never looked so healthy and refined.100% agree complexion looks plump and replenished. 100% agree skin discoloration is diminished, and their skin looks more even. 100% agree skin feels softer & smoother. 78% agree the use of this product lessens the appearance of unwanted redness of the skin & skin is left with a youthful, healthy, luminous glow.

About Vivier

Vivier is a Canadian pharmaceutical grade skincare brand driven by the beauty of results - offering a range of proven formulas backed by science to prepare, target, moisturize and protect the skin. For 25 years, Vivier has championed innovative ingredients and rigorous testing, continuously dedicated towards delivering only the most exceptional results to empower individuals to look and feel their best. Vivier products are found online and in various medical and dermatology clinics throughout Canada. For more information, visit www.vivierskin.ca or follow us on social media @vivierskin.

SOURCE Vivier

For media inquiries, please contact: Grayson Klimek, Senior Account Manager, 1Milk2Sugars, [email protected]