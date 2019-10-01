ViveRE Announces Closing of Units Offering for Gross Proceeds of $1.475 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR

HALIFAX, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - ViveRE Communities Inc. (TSXV: VCOM) ("ViveRE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed today its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of Tier 1 and Tier 2 Units ("Units").

A total of nineteen (19) Tier 1 units were sold at a price of $25,000 per Tier 1 unit and four (4) Tier 2 units at a price of $250,000 per Tier 2 unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,475,000. Each Tier 1 Unit is comprised of 56,818 common shares of ViveRE and a $12,500 convertible debenture, bearing annual interest of 7%, with a term of two years. The debenture is convertible to common shares of ViveRE at a price of $0.25 per share. Each Tier 2 Unit is comprised of 568,181 common shares of ViveRE and a $125,000 convertible debenture, bearing annual interest of 7% for a term of two years. The debenture is convertible into common shares of ViveRE at a price of $0.25 per share. Each Tier 2 unit also includes 500,000 common share purchase warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of two years after the closing date. The Offering was completed by the Company directly.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a 4 month hold period. Certain insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of approximately 15% of the Offering. The Company's material change report in relation to the insider participation in the Offering will not have been filed at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering as their participation was not known at that time.

A portion of the gross proceeds of the Offering will be used to finance the previously announced potential acquisition of two 23-unit, multi-family rental properties located at 542 and 550 Ryan Street, Moncton, New Brunswick (the "Acquisition"), as well as, the Company's expenses of the Acquisition. The Company expects the Acquisition to close in October 2019.

The Offering and the Acquisition are subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") final acceptance of requisite regulatory filings.

Further details of the Offering and the Acquisition are included in the Company's press release dated August 16, 2019, filed with Canadian securities regulators. A copy of the press release is available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

About ViveRE Communities Inc.

ViveRE is a real estate acquisition and ownership company, focused on recently built or recently refurbished, highly leased multi-residential properties in secondary markets across Canada. The Company aims to satisfy the needs of the newly emerging 55+ resident. This demographic is changing the way residential rental apartments cater to their requirements. Their desire for community, along with services and convenience amenities, has led to the emergence of the Naturally Occurring Retirement Community or "NORC". Apartments are the next "home", after years of owning they look to the carefree lifestyle provided through renting in a community of their peers. ViveRE intends to consolidate this emerging market niche across the country.

For further information: Michael Anaka, Chief Executive Officer, 902-440-7579

