Vive Crop Protection Receives First Canadian Registration with AZteroid™ FC 3.3 Fungicide

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Vive Crop Protection Inc. is excited to announce its first Canadian product registration with the introduction of AZteroid™ FC3.3 fungicide.

"Bringing cutting edge innovation to the pesticide industry is groundbreaking work and this first Canadian registration has been several years in the making," says Dr. Darren Anderson, co-founder and CEO of Vive Crop Protection. "At Vive, we've been delivering Precision Chemistry™ solutions to the U.S. market since 2016. I couldn't be prouder to bring the first of many new solutions to Canadian growers with the introduction of AZteroid FC3.3 fungicide."

Powered by Vive's patented Allosperse® Delivery Technology, AZteroid FC3.3 fungicide delivers long-lasting disease control and best-in-class compatibility, enabling growers to use AZteroid FC3.3 in-furrow with their liquid fertilizers, micronutrients, and other crop inputs without clogged nozzles, lines, or filters. Labeled for in-furrow use on potatoes, AZteroid FC3.3 protects against Black scurf, Silver scurf and Rhizoctonia diseases.

"AZteroid FC3.3 fungicide gives Canadian potato growers a new tool to combat soilborne diseases with the convenience of best-in-class fertilizer compatibility," says Dan Bihlmeyer, VP of Global Sales at Vive Crop Protection. "After success in the U.S. for years, we are thrilled to bring AZteroid FC3.3 to the Canadian ag market."

