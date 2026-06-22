VivaTech 2026: Québec's tech ecosystem makes its mark internationally

A record delegation of more than 70 exhibiting Québec startups, ten announcements and strategic partnerships with Europe

MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - In Paris, from June 17 to 20, 2026, Québec reached a new milestone at VivaTech, Europe's largest technology event. For the first time, the Québec ecosystem had a space of its own: a 140 sqm booth with a clear, distinct identity, following a well-received presence within the Canadian pavilion in 2025. Led by Québec Tech and the Centre d'excellence en efficacité énergétique (C3E), the delegation of nearly 100 companies, 70 of them exhibitors, produced 10 major announcements and partnerships, a sign of the growing pull Québec's tech ecosystem holds for European players.

Tangible outcomes for the delegation's companies

As in the previous year, the Québec delegation led to a series of agreements and major announcements with European partners, on top of numerous visits from executives at large French corporations. Highlights include:

Reveal Life Science won first place in the OVHcloud Startup Challenge among 900 international candidates, confirming the influence of Québec expertise in precision health and artificial intelligence.

won first place in the OVHcloud Startup Challenge among 900 international candidates, confirming the influence of Québec expertise in precision health and artificial intelligence. Reveal Life Science and Bioeureka rank in the top 30 of VivaTech's Tech for Change competition, which recognizes 30 innovations with strong social and environmental impact.

and rank in the top 30 of VivaTech's Tech for Change competition, which recognizes 30 innovations with strong social and environmental impact. RegenEAU inaugurated its French subsidiary, RegenEAU France, at MovNtec, a French industrial startup hub, bringing to life the France-Québec corridor initiated by the Béthune-Bruay agglomeration.

inaugurated its French subsidiary, RegenEAU France, at MovNtec, a French industrial startup hub, bringing to life the France-Québec corridor initiated by the Béthune-Bruay agglomeration. Two Québec companies specializing in sustainable energy resource management, Phaneuf and Soteck-CLAUGER , signed an agreement with Session-Pro, a French leader in ice rink management.

and , signed an agreement with Session-Pro, a French leader in ice rink management. Planivore , a Québec SaaS platform for strategic plan tracking, announced its establishment in France in partnership with the City of Béthune.

, a Québec SaaS platform for strategic plan tracking, announced its establishment in France in partnership with the City of Béthune. Akonovia and TBM Maestro formalized a partnership for an integrated approach to the sustainable performance of buildings and real estate assets.

and formalized a partnership for an integrated approach to the sustainable performance of buildings and real estate assets. The European consortium LUMISENSE was officially launched at VivaTech. Driven notably by C3E, it turns autonomous connected objects into intelligent measurement hubs through indoor light-based geolocation, in service of the energy performance of buildings.

was officially launched at VivaTech. Driven notably by C3E, it turns autonomous connected objects into intelligent measurement hubs through indoor light-based geolocation, in service of the energy performance of buildings. ÉTS and Institut Polytechnique de Paris concluded a cooperation agreement in teaching, research and technological innovation.

and concluded a cooperation agreement in teaching, research and technological innovation. Zú , EuraCreative and Groupe IRD continued their partnership fostering exchanges between Québec and the Hauts-de-France region in the cultural and creative industries.

, and continued their partnership fostering exchanges between Québec and the Hauts-de-France region in the cultural and creative industries. Idem (Eugeria) unveiled, as a preview, a new light-guidance and fall-detection device for people living with a neurocognitive disorder.

"This year, Québec brought an exceptional delegation to VivaTech, and the calibre of its expertise drew real interest. Having our own space, separate from Canada's, gave our companies far greater visibility and opened the door to high-level strategic business conversations. The exchanges with our European counterparts speak to a strong, mutual confidence. The full assessment is still underway, but the depth of these business connections already points to real, lasting results."

- Richard Chénier, General Manager, Québec Tech

A record delegation backed by an entire ecosystem

This record turnout rests on an exceptional show of support from across Québec's ecosystem. The delegation brought together nearly 100 companies, 70 of them exhibitors, and 32 received substantial financial backing to make the trip to Paris. Conceived as a genuine business demonstration platform rather than a simple showcase, the Québec space gave tangible expression to the province's international ambitions, France in particular.

Adding to this momentum, the Corridor Économique de la transition énergétique, driven by C3E with support from Québec Tech, connected startups, industrial players and regions to speed up the early commercialization and rollout of energy transition solutions. Programming on the Québec stage put the ecosystem's core strengths front and centre: fintech, AI, deeptech and greentech.

Desjardins served as lead partner, joined by Station Fintech Montréal (an initiative by Finance Montréal), NEXT avocats, Idem (Eugeria) and École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS). The initiative also leaned on the expertise of key players in entrepreneurial support, including ACET, La Base entrepreneuriale, District 3, IVADO, Le Camp, Centech, Cycle Momentum, IVÉO, LOJIQ, La Piscine, Propolys, Quantino and Zú.

Lastly, Investissement Québec International and the Québec Government Office in Paris played a defining role in anchoring this presence within a coherent international strategy.

For the full list of the delegation's exhibiting companies, click here.

Québec, a strategic partner on the global stage

More than a showcase, the mission served as a platform for influence, connection and strategic engagement. With this first space of its own, Québec signals its intent to play a defining role in the global tech arena and to build a sustainable, sovereign digital future alongside its European partners.

The press kit gathers photos from the event, the releases issued during the mission and full profiles of a selection of startups.

About Québec Tech

Québec Tech is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to economic development, funded in part by the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie. It works to grow the number of Québec tech startups that succeed both at home and abroad, notably by encouraging the adoption of homegrown technologies and boosting exports. It builds connections between startups and established businesses, delivers tailored, growth-focused services and strengthens collective intelligence by sharing and analyzing data on Québec startups.

To learn more, visit Quebectech.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Québec Tech

Media inquiries: Benoit Girard, Media Relations, Québec Tech, [email protected], +1 514 824-0605